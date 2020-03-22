If your wanderlust gene is itching for an adventure during these days of social distancing, here are a few ways to satisfy it without traveling from home.
ADVENTURE BETWEEN THE PAGES
Pass the time by diving into a book and finding inspiration for your next trip. If you do not already have one on your bookshelf, purchase and download electronic books from retailer websites such as like Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Walmart. Even better, put your library card to use and visit the website of your library and checkout eBooks.
Some travel-related reads include “A Walk in the Woods: Rediscovering America on the Appalachian Trail,” by Bill Bryson; “My Life in France,” by Julia Child and Alex Prud’Homme; and “Eat, Pray, Love,” by Elizabeth Gilbert.
Library card holders can download media at their respective library websites.
Charlotte County Library System: www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/historical/Pages/Libraries-Home.aspx; Lee County Library System: www.leegov.com/library/online; Sarasota County Library System: sarac.co.sarasota.fl.us.
TOUR FROM YOUR SOFA
Virtual tours and exhibits of more than 500 museums from across the globe are available online compliments of Google Arts & Culture. The collection includes Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum, Berlin’s Pergamon Museum, and London’s Tate Britain. If culture does not excite you, check out the Google Street View options and visit iconic sites like the City of Pompeii in Italy, Yellowstone National Park, and Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. For real-time views of popular sites around the world, check out the EarthCam website. Use your computer to visit small towns, tropical destinations, iconic landmarks, zoos, and more. The world can view Englewood Beach on the EarthCam site, too. (Google Arts & Culture: artsandculture.google.com and EarthCam www.EarthCam.com)
LEARN A LANGUAGE
Most of the world speaks English but your international travels will be richer when you can speak the local language, at least a little bit of it. Your efforts in learning key words and phrases go a long way when meeting locals. “Thank you,” “please,” and “where is …” are three I always try to learn.
There are several free and paid learning websites and smart phone applications to teach you another language. These include Duolingo (free app and website), Babbel (paid app and website), and Rosetta Stone (paid app and website). Thank you in French is “merci,” in Spanish it is “gracias,” and in Japanese, “arigatou gozaimasu.” Of course, learning the local word for “cheers” helps, too. (Find and download apps in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store or visit www.duolingo.com; www.livemocha.co; www.rosettastone.com.)
EAT AROUND THE WORLD
Experiencing a culture includes enjoying some of its traditional foods. If you cannot travel to Thailand for pad thai or Portugal for pasteis de nata (custard tarts) or any other country, cook up dishes from your favorite destination. If you do not have cookbooks on hand, you most likely have the internet at your fingertips and can search for recipes. If you do not have the exact ingredients in your pantry and are not leaving your home, don’t fret. You can easily substitute most ingredients by doing a quick Google search asking, “what can I substitute XX spice for?” There is always the option of pulling up a video of popular chefs as Anthony Bourdain, Julia Child, and Jamie Oliver, to inspire a culinary cultural journey in your kitchen.
HEAT UP GLUE GUN AND GET CRAFTY
Do you collect postcards, pins, brochures, wine labels, maps, or anything else during your travels? Bring them out of hiding and create a showpiece for your home. Pinterest is the perfect place to find crafty DIY projects. Search for clever ways to create a postcard travel journal, how to decoupage furniture with maps, and put together souvenir showcase jars using glass jars and the brochures and small items you brought back from your travels. (Pinterest.com)
BUILD TRAVEL FUND
Everyone likes extra cash. Clean out your closets, drawers, shed, and garage to find things you no longer need. Sell these items to make extra cash for your travel fund. One person’s trash is another one’s treasure. Look to sites as eBay, Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, or Letgo. (eBay.com, Facebook.com/marketplace, Craigslist.com, Letgo.com)
POP THE POPCORN
Connect to YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, YouTube, or other streaming service, including using your library’s online service, to watch travel-related films and documentaries. Some popular films to cozy up with a big bowl of popcorn include “Roman Holiday” (1955), “Raiders of the Lost Arc” (1981), and “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” (2013).
Of course, if you are fortunate enough to have movies or slides of family vacations from yesteryear, and their respective projection equipment, now is as good a time as any to watch them with loved ones.
Jennifer Huber is the founder and voice behind the award-winning blog SoloTravelGirl.com, where she celebrates traveling alone, not lonely.
