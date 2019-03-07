The early bird gets the worm. At Myakka River State Park’s Wilderness Preserve, the early hiker gets one of 30 day-use permits. The main attraction in this 7,500-acre preserve are the alligators in Deep Hole, which is a sinkhole 134 feet deep and about 200 feet wide. This spot is one of the state’s prime locations for viewing alligators. Early in the morning during cool months, hundreds have been spotted sunning along the banks.
Day-use permits to access Deep Hole are issued on a first-come, first-available basis beginning at 8 a.m. from the Myakka River State Park Ranger Station. On a recent Sunday morning, I was permit number 18. The park ranger provided me with a map to locate the parking area, parking pass with the gate code, and day permit which included a map.
The nearly 5-mile hike (2.2 miles each way) was mostly through dry prairie habitat which is primarily grasses, low shrubs, and a few trees. It’s an open hike, meaning there is little shade until reaching Deep Hole. It is a relatively easy walk over dirt and some sandy areas.
Along the way, I met visitors from Ohio, Atlanta, Arkansas and Sarasota. Some knew about this special area and planned their time in Sarasota to make the trek, while others had learned about it from the park ranger that morning.
With each step, I listened to the sounds around me. There were melodic bird calls, woodpeckers knocking, insects squeaking, and wind rustling through the grasses and shrubs. The air along the trail smelled clean and occasionally, I caught a whiff of a musky scent, most likely from wild boar (I did see one on the hike out). There are few signs along the trail; no benches, no facilities. It is just you, up to 29 other people, and Mother Nature.
Walking under a canopy of trees, I spotted a brown-and-white sign proclaiming “Deep Hole.” I continued down the trail which opened to the muddy banks of a body of water. Honestly, I thought, “Is this it?”
A few birds waded in the water. A great blue heron speared a fish and swallowed it in a few gulps. Black vultures congregated to the north of where I was standing and appeared to be enjoying a feast. A pair of cormorants floated, dove in unison, then popped up to the lake’s surface. There were some logs floating near the birds. Upon closer inspection, I realized they were alligators.
I looked at the map in the permit, which must be carried during the journey, and realized I was at the southern end of Lower Myakka Lake. The Myakka River flows through the lake and continues its journey to Charlotte Harbor.
Deep Hole was north of where I was standing, so I headed that way (to my left) toward the black vultures. About a dozen scattered and a handful remained on the ground barking at each other, sounding like dogs. They combed and cleaned the shore as alligators floated feet away.
On this warm morning at about 10:30 a.m., I spotted about a dozen alligators. I’m sure there were plenty more either on the other side of the hole or suspended in the tannic water. Not that I am expert, but these were some of the largest alligators I have seen in a natural setting. A photographer from Arkansas showed me a safe spot to snap a few photos with my 300mm zoom lens. He promised to make me go viral in the event an alligator grabbed me while snapping some shots.
In seriousness, alligators are wild, unpredictable animals and command respect. Stay at least 100 feet from them. Remember, they can lunge quickly, but only in short spurts.
The people I’d met soon left, and I was alone to enjoy this unspoiled piece of Florida wilderness. It still amazes me with coastal development creating concrete canyons that there are still serene, natural places a short distance away, including Deep Hole. Look for an upcoming column on a journey through the rest of Myakka River State Park.
Plan Your Visit
Myakka River State Park
13208 State Road 72, Sarasota; 941-361-6511
Admission into Myakka River State Park is $6 per vehicle; $4 single occupant vehicle; $2 bicyclists, pedestrians; and there is no additional fee for a permit into Wilderness Preserve and Deep Hole. Permits must be returned to the ranger station. The park is open 8 a.m. to sundown daily. Wear comfortable shoes and bring plenty of water, sunscreen, insect repellent, hat, camera, and sense of adventure.
Where to Eat
The Pink Gator Cafe at the Myakka River Outpost, inside the park.
13208 State Road 72, Sarasota; 941-923-1120
Open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, except Christmas Day. Try the alligator stew or alligator bites.
