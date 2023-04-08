PUNTA GORDA — What’s better than one Artist of the Month? Two Artists of the Month.
Each month at Sea Grape Gallery, two artists specializing in two-dimensional and three-dimensional work are recognized for their efforts.
For April, the artists are painter Sue Krasny and multimedia specialist Brenda Berdnik.
Both have been with the local gallery for years and say it has become one of the most popular places in Punta Gorda to buy original artworks.
“The reason I’ve been here for as long as I have is because the artists all help each other,” said Sue Krasny, who uses a palette knife to create textures in her oil paintings. “It’s that kind of community that really helps me grow a lot.”
Although Krasny has studied art since childhood, most of her work is inspired by her travels.
She put her art career on hold during her business career, but once she retired, Krasny continued her studies throughout the United States and abroad. One such venture was enrolling in a class in Provence, France, where she and other artists painted together in different locations and critiqued each other’s work.
“It was always a learning experience being in a new place and having a new instructor to help guide you, and then being with other artists who do things so differently,” Krasny said.
When people view her wide variety of art pieces, Krasny hopes they recall special memories, particularly ones that spark joy. It does not matter whether someone remembers visiting the same place in France, or being reminded of somewhere entirely different, what matters to Krasny are the feelings her art evokes.
Brenda Berdnik is a jack of all trades, working in a wide variety of mediums, including basket weaving, metalsmithing, textiles and painting.
“I wanted to get off the paper and get out of a frame and be able to do three-dimensional work,” Berdnik said. “I just want to experience everything and do things my way.”
Having grown up experiencing the treasures of an antique shop, Berdnik has a respect for things of quality and time, especially techniques that have become obsolete. She also enjoys mixing old techniques with newer looks in her own art.
“I want these pieces to be treasures that somebody passes on,” Berdnik said.
One of Berdnik’s most valued accomplishments was winning first place for mixed media at the International Miniature Show in Wells, England. Viewers have to use magnification glasses to see the details more closely.
“There’s so much detail that, just by looking at the naked eye, you really don’t see,” Berdnik said.
While her award-winning miniature art pieces are currently in a Waterworks show in North Carolina, much of Berdnik’s multimedia art is displayed at Sea Grape Gallery.
“You couldn’t ask for a nicer gallery in Charlotte County,” Berdnik said. “There is so much great art here.
“Hopefully people will come in and enjoy looking around and find some peace, quiet and tranquilness from the crazy world we’re living in,” Berdnik said.
