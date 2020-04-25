No matter what your age, you’ll have an emotional reaction to “Truths I Never Told You” (Graydon House) by Kelly Rimmer. This stirring story spans five decades, from the 1950s to the 1990s, addressing a myriad of common family and societal issues that have touched most of us at one time or another.
When Beth Walsh’s father enters an assisted living facility as his dementia deepens and his health fails, Beth and her three siblings must clean out his house. Because she’s on maternity leave, Beth volunteers to do much of the heavy lifting; that is, until it’s time to tackle the attic.
Beth and her sister have the dead-bolted attic door totally removed. Expecting to walk into their father’s pristine art studio, they’re shocked to discover a junk room filled from floor to rafters with “piles of papers and candy wrappers and discarded items of clothing, dirty bowls and soda cans.”
Scattered among the dust and moldy smelling trash are her father’s abstract paintings ... and family secrets waiting to be revealed. Still convinced she could handle the decluttering project herself, Beth painstakingly sorts through the morass, discovering notes in what she believes is the handwriting of her mother who had died when she was very young.
Together, the artwork and the letters create an unrecognizable and unsettling portrait of Beth’s parents — a portrait she’s driven by her own struggle with motherhood to decipher.
Through three points of view and multiple subplots, Rimmer creates a fast-paced intergenerational tale. The rapidity of the narrative, especially the letters, builds suspense as the reader tries to solve this mystery.
Further, Rimmer’s female characters, especially, are fully formed as they honestly confront the multiple barriers society has imposed on women for many years. As such, it would be easy to characterize “Truths I Never Told You” as a woman’s story. But is it? I’ll never tell.
Why did you choose to set the story in Seattle?
Toward the end of the book, there’s a reference to a specific referendum held in Washington state in 1970. I won’t go into detail about what the referendum related to, as it’s a plot-spoiler; however, this was a key part of my inspiration for this book, so it seemed natural to set the rest of the story there too.
From a writing process standpoint, did you write linearly or did you write all the scenes in the ’50s together, and then all the scenes in the ’90s?
I always write from a detailed outline; however, my writing process is a little chaotic. In the case of this book, I knew exactly how each narrative thread would unfold and loosely where the breaks would be between each time period. I do start writing from the beginning, but I tend to jump all over the place, writing around any scene that doesn’t immediately flow; and, of course, returning to those scenes later.
Your characters are embroiled in addressing how society views at least nine issues: post-partum depression, dysfunctional families, women’s rights to name just a few. Why tackle so many?
I love to write about women’s lives and how we live out our lives in the context of a society and a culture. These issues, both in the 1950s and today, are critical for women, and they are more related than some might think. I also do believe it would have been impossible for me to write a realistic story about a young mother in the 1950s without covering some of these critical issues.
