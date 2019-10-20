OK, this is something I am genuinely excited about. Before I get into the Top Five stories from last week, I wanted to let you know about our free newsletters.
This is not a sales pitch. It is a fun pitch. (Yes, you can roll your eyes at that attempt at Dad humor.) Each morning, we send out a newsletter that shows our top stories from the past 24 hours. The newsletter is colorful, full of photos and just downright interesting. (And it’s free.)
Thousands and thousands of you already have signed up. Right now, we are sending out a morning newsletter with the latest news from the Punta Gorda Sun and the Port Charlotte Sun. We soon will have a breaking news newsletter and also a Sun Preps sports newsletter. After that, we’ll start adding all of our newspapers.
There is a Website where you can sign up for whatever newsletters your heart desires. If some aren’t ready right now (such as the Waterline newsletter), you will start receiving it when it’s good to go.
To sign up for these newsletters, simply visit: vwww.YourSun.com/newsletters
Okay, now let’s get on to the Top Five stories from last week. The story ranked #1 did not surprise me.
1 CNA accused of abusing dementia patients in Port Charlotte
We live in an area where tens of thousands of older people rely on others for help. Sometimes the help is simple and infrequent. Sometimes, the help is life important and consistent.
That’s why this story was easily the most-read story last week. A Port Charlotte CNA (certified nursing assistant) was arrested after being accused of committing some abusive acts against patients with dementia.
Edna Jeanty, 48, was arrested and charged with the alleged abuse.
To read the details of what she is accused of doing, see the story at: https://bit.ly/2IYk0Al
2 Things that go bump in the water
Well, well. It looks like you all love what seems like a real-life scary story. The story was #1 last week and while it is at #2 this week, it actually got even more views than it did the first week.
That means thousands of readers were sharing the story, and then many of those people share the story, too.
Just the headline alone makes you wonder what is going to be said in the story.
But as I said last week, I think the photo of a man standing on a pole in the Gulf with something unidentified (a shark? a manta ray?) seemingly waiting for him is what got most of you reading the story.
If you haven’t already read this, just go to: https://bit.ly/2VtJZoq
3 North Port couple dead; police answer to shots fired at their home
We all tend to think we live in a safe, quiet community. And for the most part, we all do. But every once in while, something will happen locally — sometimes just a few doors down — that gives us an unwanted jolt.
In this case, North Port police responded to Lady Slipper Avenue and found a couple dead. Did a burglar break in? Or did police find other evidence?
To get more details, read the story at: https://bit.ly/32jOOmR
4 Man dies in Punta Gorda crash: U.S. 41 closed for hours
I was in the newsroom when I heard this come across the police scanner. But in the initial call, the dispatcher said a car was upside down and on fire with people inside. I ran to my own car, grabbed my camera and handed it to Ann Easker, our Charlotte County police beat reporter.
To see the chain of events that led to this accident, read: https://bit.ly/2VTUnGm
5 State removes 100th Tegu from Charlotte County
I can’t quite tell if you guys love this modern-day tiny dinosaur — or if you can’t stand them.
Measuring up to four feet long and looking like an iguana crossed with an alligator, the Argentine black and white tegu lizard has rapidly emerged as one of the state’s biggest nonnative nuisances.
To get the bigger story (hey, I made a pun), read: https://bit.ly/2MmMoOS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.