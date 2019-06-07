Incredible Race VBS
Join for a fun-filled, action-packed adventure as your kids visit around the world to different continents. The fun begins at Calvary Baptist Church, 75 Pine St., Englewood from June 10-13 from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. for ages 4-12. The “Incredible Race” will teach your kids about God’s ultimate race, the human race. This journey will be filled with skits, games, crafts, science, singing, eating and of course teaching from God’s Holy Word. Pre-register for a chance to win a prize on opening day by going to www.calbaptist.net.
Roar VBS
The VBS “Roar” will be held at the North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, from June 10-14 for children ages 5 through grade 5. Games, crafts, Bible stories, singing and snacks will be held daily from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For more information, call the church office at 941-426-5580 and ask for Terry.
In the Wild VBS
Liberty Community Church, 2759 Wylam Drive, North Port, will present In the Wild Vacation Bible School from 5:30-8:15 p.m. June 10-14 for children from VPK through 6th grade. Bible stories, music, crafts, games and more will illustrate Biblical encounters with Jesus. A light supper will be served each evening at 5 p.m. VBS and supper are free. For more information, call 941-257-3573. Register at liberty community.church
Power Up VBS
Kids age 4 through grade 5 are invited to Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area), where they will Power Up & Raise Their Game. Vacation Bible School will be June 10-14, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The opening ceremony will start each evening at 5:30, followed by a free, light dinner for all VBS participants (and their families if they choose to stay). Registration forms are at GulfCoveChurch.com and may be returned to the church office. For more information or to register over the phone, call 941-979-9927. Registration is limited to the first 60 children.
Miraculous Mission VBS
Miraculous Mission is this year’s free Lutheran Church of the Cross Vacation Bible School, being held from 9 a.m. to noon June 10-14 at 2300 Luther Road, Port Charlotte. For ages 4-12, the kids will learn about five different Bible stories to teach the children that God is on a mission to save us through Jesus. Register now to reserve a spot; go to www.lccross.org for more info and registration forms: First-come, first-served. For more information or questions, call 941-627-6060.
