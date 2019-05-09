The National Wildlife Federation proudly announces Pinebrook Park has been certified as a Wildlife Habitat. This honor was achieved after site visits, water quality research and collaboration with the neighborhood association “Friends of Pinebrook Park.”
NWF habitat standards require four basic elements all wildlife needs to thrive: Food, water, cover and places to raise young. All are abundantly available throughout the park. A fifth requirement is sustainable practices, which Venice and Sarasota County have already implemented.
At more than 77 acres, Pinebrook Park is the largest of 46 certified habitats in Venice. Visitors often encounter a variety of wildlife, such as the abundant gopher tortoises, river otters, bobcats, coyotes, snakes (including rattlesnakes), dozens of bird species and an occasional alligator. The FOPP, which has adopted the park, handles many activities such as park cleanup, trimming and removing brush and trees, and keeping feeder streams obstruction-free.
Chris Simmons, head of the local NWF affiliate “Venice Naturally,” thanked FOPP Past President Eydie Kargas for her key role in gaining park certification. “This would not have happened without her drive and determination,” said Simmons. The park was already a great habitat thanks to years of hard work by Eydie and her FOPP colleagues. “Then I shared concerns with her about invasive trees and plants in the park. Within days she’d created a multi-year plan to mitigate the problem and recruited “Keep Venice Beautiful” volunteers to do it,” noted Simmons.
KVB quickly coordinated with the city of Venice, Sarasota County and FOPP. The city and county are providing the trucks, equipment and stump killer to aid KVB volunteers in removing the highly invasive Brazilian pepper trees. KVB anticipates three phases to the eradication with FOPP removing any resulting seedlings and planting native species to further enhance the park’s habitats.
Kargas added “Pinebrook was always a lovely bit of old Florida but for years was unappreciated. Friends of Pinebrook Park took on the challenge of changing the park’s designation into a preserve for visitors to enjoy for posterity. Now, it is used more than ever and I am thrilled that the park has received National Wildlife Federation certification.” To celebrate this achievement, the National Wildlife Federation is donating two Certified Wildlife Habitat signs to post at the park’s major trail entrances.
To date, the NWF’s Certified Wildlife Habitat program has certified more than 205,000 sites nationwide. One of Venice Naturally’s goals is helping restore or establish enough wildlife habitats at homes, schools, businesses, parks, churches, government properties and other locations to earn the entire city approval as a community habitat.
For information on becoming a certified Community Wildlife Habitat, contact Simmons at VeniceNaturally@yahoo.com or 571-201-7209.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.