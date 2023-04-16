Theaters use spotlights to bring attention to actors during a play.
But even before the curtain opens, Venice Theatre director Kelly Wynn Woodland strives to illuminate the world around her.
“Light the room you’re in,” said Woodland, who also teaches at a middle school in Manatee County.
When she’s not teaching, directing, acting or commuting, Woodland said she gets about four hours of sleep. But she recently had time to chat about an important goal.
“I want to talk about saving the world,” Woodland said. “I think the key to saving the world is education.”
Woodland said art and education are synonymous.
“The focus of art is to shine a light on truths,” she said. “Whether they be rejoicing or uncomfortable, it doesn’t matter. The purpose is so people are not misled by lies and misinformation; by shining light on true feelings, on true things that people share.”
Woodland is currently in rehearsals for the play “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again]”, which is set for May 5-21 at the Pinkerton Theatre at Venice Theatre.
Something that brings light to Woodland’s world is observing Phoenix Pan Woodland-Junkins, her four-year-old grandson.
“Watching him grow and acquire knowledge and an understanding of the world around him and how people relate with each other … is an excellent metaphor for what humanity goes through,” she said.
“And I really believe it’s everyone’s responsibility to help in a way that benefits other people so that we are all capable, and have access to the knowledge and the wisdom that we need to grow.”
HIERARCHY OF NEEDS
Woodland says watching her grandson reminds her of psychologist Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs theory, which suggests that to survive and thrive people first must have their food, safety and relationship needs met. Then they strive to accomplish things and get recognition, followed by self-actualization — the pinnacle — where people achieve their full potential, including creative activities.
“If your lower needs are fulfilled — if you have the things you need physically and emotionally — then you have the ability to help others,” she said. Her grandson “is growing through wisdom and appreciation aesthetically, intellectually and emotionally.”
That’s what all of humanity should have the ability to do, she added.
“Those of us who can, even in the tiniest way, should be a light to help that (growth) to develop in humanity,” Woodland said. “If you have food, clothing and shelter, you have an obligation to be a light for others.
“That’s how my parents raised me. I’ve been fortunate to have those things and to take steps to help other people to do the same thing.”
‘THEATER IS STORYTELLING’
At various stages of her life Woodland has balanced teaching, theater, motherhood and — more recently — being a grandmother.
A fifth-generation Floridian and native of Bradenton, Woodland is an English language arts (ELA) teacher at Electa Lee Magnet Middle School in Bradenton. She has taught more than 6,000 students during her education career while working on hundreds of plays in different capacities, after beginning as a child actor.
She was working on about seven plays a year before the pandemic, and is doing about four a year now. She also serves as managing artistic director and co-producer of Random Acts, an independent theatre company based in Sarasota.
Woodland sees a strong correlation between the learning that occurs in ELA class and that which occurs on stage. She hopes the people she has connected with in both fields over the years have adopted some of these ideas. She says theater is education and education is theatre. For proof of the latter, she says, work with a class of 14-year-olds.
“Theatre is storytelling,” she said. “All of the language in the world is developed from storytelling and storytelling started as a way to enlighten and teach. So our very existence, our very ability to communicate, our inherent need to inform and to teach, to tell stories, to create an understanding, that comes from storytelling. I think that makes the two indistinguishable.”
Playwrights, directors and actors are most commonly associated with telling stories. But Woodland also cites dancers and those behind the scenes — such as stage managers, set designers, lighting and sound professionals, makeup, wig and costume professionals and computer graphics artists — as others “who tell a story through their art.”
‘AN ACTOR’S DIRECTOR’
Woodland holds degrees in education and theater from Florida State University. She has directed at the Island Players, Random Acts and State College of Florida, as well as Venice Theatre.
“Kelly is one of my favorite directors,” said Murray Chase, Venice Theatre’s producing executive director. “First and foremost, she is an ‘actor’s director’ with a knack for finding just the right way to help an actor reach full potential. She has a wicked sense of humor. And she’s bold in her vision.
“Oh, she knows all the techniques and rules. But she also knows which ones to break and when … and often does.”
Woodland share her philosophy of life with her cast and crew, to help them learn and grow, and without being heavy-handed.
“It’s tricky,” she said. “It depends on the actor. In educational and community theater you have a wide variety of abilities. But once people realize that what we are doing is inhabiting a story and finding the best way to tell it, I can help each individual.”
Woodland is equally comfortable directing serious plays and comedies. Sometimes, she said, what she does is just “silly business,” as in the case of the upcoming “Shakespeare” play, a comedy whose intimidating title is part of the joke they let audiences in on.
“This show is not going to impart any great moments of wisdom,” she said. “It might make people interested in Shakespeare a little bit. But if it just makes people laugh and feel kind of happy for a moment … that’s good too.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.