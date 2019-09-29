As the pontoon boat slowly cruised by a limpkin bobbing its head in and out of the vegetation floating atop Spring Garden Lake, Capt. Frank Wiltse said, “Those birds eat escargot.”
Specifically, limpkin primarily eat apple snails along with lizards, frogs and insects.
Four times a day, the M/V Acuera departs De Leon Springs State Park and carries visitors away on a 50-minute narrated tour. The 21-passenger pontoon boat eases through the state park and Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge. Depending on what the captain and passengers see, each tour is different. One of the first things spotted on my tour was a piece of plastic and aluminum trash floating near the water’s surface. Capt. Frank scooped it up and explained if an alligator consumed the trash, it would most likely kill the reptile.
Leaves on some trees along the water’s edge were hues of orange and red, “getting ready for winter,” Capt. Frank said. Other critters seen during the tour included an alligator, osprey fishing for lunch, black vultures, different species of heron, and several boaters and anglers.
PARK HISTORY
De Leon Springs State Park’s history is deep and dates to at least 7,000 years ago. Near the tour boat’s launch is a spring and headwaters of Spring Garden Run. The water flows through Spring Garden Lake, Spring Garden Creek, Lake George, St. Johns River, and eventually the Atlantic Ocean.
Between 17 million and 19 million gallons of 72-degree water pours from the springs daily making it a popular swimming spot. A dugout canoe was found at the bottom near the spring. Researchers believe it dates to around 7,000 years ago and belonged to the Mayaca people. They inhabited in this area of Central Florida, including near portions of the St. Johns River, Lake George and Lake Okeechobee.
American ornithologist John James Audubon visited this area in 1832. Then, it was called Spring Garden Plantation. He explored the waterways and painted the limpkin. Perhaps he observed them eating snails.
During the late 1800s, Spring Garden became a popular tourist spot. To capitalize on Spanish conquistador Juan Ponce de Leon’s legendary quest for the Fountain of Youth, the area’s name was changed to Ponce de Leon Springs (not to be confused with Ponce de Leon Springs State Park in Ponce de Leon Springs, Florida). It remained a private attraction until 1982 when Volusia County and the state of Florida purchased 55 acres to create the sate park. Following land acquisitions preserving the spring, the park is currently 625 acres.
Today, visitors can observe limpkin and other wildlife, and not-so-wild life, eating throughout the park. Picnic tables and pavilions are available for those who like to pack their own meals and enjoy cleaning up.
COOK PANCAKES AT PARK RESTAURANT
The Old Spanish Sugar Mill Grill and Griddle House is one of the unique restaurants within the Florida State Park system because diners can cook their own pancakes. Each table has an electric griddle and the restaurant has everything needed for a hot and fresh breakfast or lunch feast, including someone else to clean up after you.
Pancake batter is served in pitchers making it easy for pouring on the griddle. Cook up early American pancakes made with unbleached white flour. Or make flapjacks using the restaurant’s mixture with five stoneground flours of corn, wheat, rye, whole wheat and buckwheat. Of course, you can make both. Vegan and gluten-free batter are available, too.
Add a little bit of fun by tossing extras into your table-made hotcakes, such as blueberries, pecans or chocolate chips. For those who like eggs with their pancakes, you can cook those up on the griddle, too. Cooked ham, bacon, sausage and vegetarian sausage can be ordered as well. Top those flapjacks with maple syrup, raw honey or unsulphured molasses. For those who prefer someone else preparing their food, the restaurant serves breakfast and lunch items, such as French toast, salads, cheeseburgers, and cream cheese and cucumber sandwiches.
Why is there a do-it-yourself pancake house in a state park? A sugar mill was built next to the spring in the 1830s. It utilized the spring’s millions of gallons of water to crush the sugar cane. The mill was destroyed in 1835 during the Second Seminole War and again in 1864 during the Civil War. It was rebuilt in the early 1900s. Fifth-generation grist miller Peter Schwarze saved the mill in 1961 when it was targeted for destruction. He restored it and began grinding flour. The pretty setting near the spring was perfect for a restaurant and bakery which used the site-ground flour. Today, the mill building housing the restaurant is owned by the State of Florida and part of the Florida State Parks system. The family manages the operation.
VISIT AN OLD TREE IN CYPRESS SWAMP
After a satisfying feast, take a walk. Or, because the restaurant is extremely popular, you may need to wait for your table and find something to occupy your time. Go to the park’s visitor center to learn its history and ecological wonders. Hike the half-mile paved and boardwalk trail through a cypress swamp to an impressive half-century-old cypress tree named Old Methuselah. A young boy I met on the trail told me I needed to make a wish when I saw the tree.
According to the sign, the tree, which is more than 500 years old, received the name in the 1950s when the park was the Ponce De Leon Springs tourist attraction. I suspect the tree was named after the biblical figure Methuselah, who is said to have lived to the age of 969.
For something a bit more challenging, walk the four-mile loop trail called the Wild Persimmon Hiking Trail. During the wet season, biting insects and a flooded trail are common. Plan accordingly and register at the park’s ranger station before attempting the trail. Canoe and kayak rentals are available for those wanting to explore the waterways at their own pace. Or bring a swimsuit to enjoy the swimming area and be sure to wait 30 minutes after eating before taking a dunk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.