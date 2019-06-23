Nik and Lijana’s Wallenda’s June 23 highwire walk over Times Square in New York City shines the spotlight on Sarasota, their hometown and training grounds.
Many visitors have traveled in recent weeks to this Southwest Florida destination rich in circus heritage to watch the duo prepare for “Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda” which will air on ABC starting a 8 p.m. ET. They will be 25 stories high and, starting at opposite ends of a 3/4 inch wire, walk 1,250 feet.
“She is truly a living and walking miracle,” Nik Wallenda, King of the Highwire, said of his sister, Lijana Wallenda during a recent evening practice at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.
“You showing up is part of her healing process,” he told the hundreds who gathered to watch the siblings prepare for the live show.
Executing death-defying acts is in the Wallenda genealogy. Nik and Lijana are seventh-generation circus performers.
Unfortunately, the family has seen tragedy over the years. Their great-grandfather Karl Wallenda, who founded the Great Wallendas during the first part of the 20th century, fell to his death at the age of 73 while attempting a highwire walk in San Juan, Puerto Rico in 1978.
On Feb. 8, 2017, Lijana was one of five performers who fell about 30 feet while practicing an eight-person pyramid on a highwire for Circus Sarasota. Nik was part of the pyramid and he grabbed the wire which prevented him from falling to the ground. Thankfully, no one died but the performers sustained injuries. Weeks following the fall, Lijana told NBC’s TODAY Show she broke every bone in her face which was repaired with three plates and 72 screws.
The Times Square walk will be Lijana’s first high-wire performance since the fall. During a recent Sarasota practice, Nik said the fall forced him and Lijana to face fears.
“I think fear is a liar,” the daredevil said. Fear also inspired Nik to write a second book focused on overcoming it.
“If we don’t remove those negative thoughts from our mind, they will defeat us,” he said. “With a positive mind, anything is possible in life.”
Sarasota became the winter quarters of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in 1927 when John Ringling moved them from Bridgeport, Conn. Since then, Sarasota County has been synonymous with the circus and there are many ways to appreciate the culture. Here are a few:
Heart of Sarasota’s Circus Heritage
The Ringling campus is home to the John & Mable Museum of Art, Ca’ d’Zan, the Ringling Circus Museum, and the Historic Asolo Theater.
Circus magnate John Ringling and his wife Mable purchased 20 acres of Sarasota waterfront in 1911 and began spending winters there in 1912. He continued purchasing and developing land in the 1920s. Annually, they traveled through Europe seeking new acts for the circus. During these trips, the couple collected art by Old Master artists as Gainsborough, Rubens and Velázque. These acquisitions were the foundation of the John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art. Today, the art museum is a blend of the classics and modern art with permanent galleries and temporary exhibits.
Ca’ d’Zan, or “House of John,” was the Ringlings’ home and the stunning mansion is open for tours. The 200-foot long building overlooks Sarasota Bay and was designed in the Venetian Gothic style found in Italy, a country the couple loved. It has four stories, 32 rooms, 15 bathrooms, and encompasses approximately 22,000 square feet. Steps of the gorgeous mansion were the site of marriage vow renewals between Nik Wallenda and his wife Erendira Vasquez in 2015 to celebrate 15 years of marriage. The stunning ceremony was televised on TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress.”
Reopening in fall of 2019 after a summer-long renovation is the Ringling Circus Museum. Inside find an exquisite collection of circus artifacts including carved parade wagons, colorful posters, and sparkling costumes. The 44,000-piece Howard Bros. Circus Model is 3,800 square feet and shows visitors what the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus was like during the first quarter of the 20th century.
Enjoy the Circus
Now through August 3, the Circus Arts Conservatory and The Ringling present the family-friendly “Summer Circus Spectacular” at the Historic Asolo Theater. International circus artists dazzle spectators and bring smiles to all faces.
Celebrated aerialists Dolly Jacobs and her husband Pedro Reis founded Circus Sarasota in 1997. From mid-February to mid-March, dozens of top international performers wow and amaze the audience in a traditional one-ring European-style big top.
Be the Circus
If the Wallendas’ walk over Time’s Square inspires sky-high dreams, swing from a trapeze or learn the art of graceful aerial silks (performed on a long piece of fabric suspended by a hook from the ceiling). Try one of these activities either once to check it off your bucket list or register for a class. All skill-levels are welcome. The Circus Arts Conservatory offers classes in the Sailor Circus Arena in Sarasota and Tito Gaona’s Trapeze Academy offers workshops in Venice. Tito Gaona is the famed aerialist of The Flying Gaonas.
Celebrate the Circus
Pay homage to those who have made a significant impact at the Circus ‘Ring of Fame’ in St. Armands Circle Central Park. Founded in 1987, more than 100 people influential in the circus community from around the world have been inducted. Included are daredevil clown Bello Nock, clown Emmett Kelly, and circus owner P.T. Barnum.
Explore history with Sarasota Walking Tours to learn more about the city and its rich circus heritage. The 90-minute tour begins at the Unconditional Surrender statue by the waterfront and reservations required.
Dine surrounded by Circus Heritage
Bob’s Train is probably Sarasota’s best kept secret. Robert Horne is a jack of all trades and through the years he spent some time doing odd jobs with the circus including ringmaster.
He also has a fondness of locomotives and has collected four train cars that were used by Ringling Bros. Circus. While John Ringling North’s heavyweight private car, named JOMAR, a contraction of John and Mable Ringling, still needs some tender care, Robert gutted and restored three to his idea of what the 1920s were. He opened Bob’s Train restaurant in 2007.
Hundreds of photographs, autographs, and memorabilia of past performers and celebrities line the walls. Circus posters and other props are found throughout the train, including a ringmaster coat designed by famed costume designer Max Weldy.
Robert is putting the finishing on a sculpture paying tribute to a train called “Old Pete, the Slow and the Wobbly.” The first steam train rolled into Sarasota in 1892 and the sculpture is made with several reclaimed items, like his daughter’s bunk beds, pizza pans, and Chevrolet engine parts. Once complete, Robert says it will sit in a grassy area on Fruitville Road.
Jaw-dropping accomplishments by performers such as Nik and Lijana Wallenda remind us to appreciate the circus of yesteryear and encourage us to celebrate the 21st century circus. After more than 90 years, circus heritage continues to dig its roots deeper in Sarasota.
