We asked our readers to take our Summer Sing Along Summer Song Quiz and more than 200 did.

We challenged our readers and they didn’t disappoint us. On June 19 we ask readers to take our Summer Sing Along Summer Song Quiz.

More than 200 readers completed the quiz to find out what hot summer song best described their personality.

Congratulations to Joel L. of Charlotte County. You’re the winner of a $25 Amazon gift card just for playing. It pays to read, play and win with Sun newspapers and YourSun.com.

