For 58 years, First Baptist Church of Port Charlotte has been a prominent member of the community, from holding three unique services, organizing numerous outreach programs and even running their own school.
And for all that time, they’ve only had four pastors, with Pastor Jim McCarty having been their leader for the past 13 years.
One of his main goals during service is to teach the Bible, rather than just preach.
“We’re Southern Baptist, so we’re conservative evangelical. Our style is to preach the Bible and then explain it. It really is important to us that people understand what the scriptures teach, because sometimes it is hard to understand,” he said.
And to reach the most people, the church offers three different style services.
The 8 a.m. service is a traditional style service that uses hymns as their music, while the 9:30 a.m. service is modern and mostly features contemporary music that is played on the radio. The 11 a.m. service falls somewhere in between, mixing traditional and modern influences. It’s also the most well-attended service.
“I do the same sermon at every service, but we’ll change it up musically because people want to hear different things,” said McCarty. “People choose based on what music they like.”
The church also has a deaf ministry that provides sign language at the 11 a.m. service and a Spanish language service at 12:30 p.m.
“We’re a very diverse church, we have a lot of different ethnicities and cultures, which makes us unique. We love the diversity, it’s very reflective of the community,” McCarty said.
The church is also diverse in age, with not only a large senior population but many young children, as well, thanks to its attached school, Community Christian.
“That’s probably what we’re most known for. We have 440 students, so that’s probably one of our premier ministries,” said McCarty.
And to give the kids something to do over summer break, First Baptist offers a number of fun programs.
For the younger group, Vacation Bible School runs from June 10 through June 14, while older students get to enjoy Windshape Camp, organized by Chick-fil-A in July.
“We’re really the only church that can. You need a field, a gym, a cafeteria, classrooms, a large worship center. We host that every year, I think this is our fifth year,” said McCarty. “We’ll have between 300 and 400 children. They do theater, archery, cooking, all kinds of different events. They call it the best week of a child’s life.”
Registration is still open for both programs online at fbcportcharlotte.com.
Scholarships for camp are also available for those in need.
“For a lot of families, even the $99 for summer camp is too much. We have local businesses who donate money for scholarships, our church probably puts in $8,000 for scholarships,” said McCarty.
“We have a lot of people who are hurting financially in this community and we don’t want their children to miss out. Our goal is to make sure that every child can go.”
These camps are also a part of the church’s 10-year plan started in 2016: five church plants, 10 community connection points, 100 small groups, and 1,000 baptisms.
“That guides the ministries we have planned and that’s how we evaluate ourselves,” said McCarty. “We’re pretty community-minded. We really love our community and we want to make a difference.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.