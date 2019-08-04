We started August with a wonderful New Teachers’ Breakfast, where our members introduced themselves to more than 95 new teachers. In addition to the warm welcome, the teachers received a goodie bag from Chamber members and a gift card, ream of paper and personalized note cards from Women United from the United Way of Charlotte County.
Andrea Green, a science teacher at Lemon Bay High School and Charlotte County Teacher of the Year, offered words of advice to the new teachers about building their own “teacher tool box.” One item she mentioned was that teachers should greet each student at the classroom door every day and say good morning and welcome them because it may be the first positive greeting the student gets that day. And, as always, I got teary (not alone). It was quite a morning.
Our regularly scheduled events include Networking at Noon on Aug. 14 at Leroy’s in downtown Punta Gorda. Please call our Port Charlotte office to register or visit the Chamber store. Our Aug. 21 Third Wednesday Coffee will feature a PowerPoint presentation by Mosaic and is being sponsored by the Charlotte Local Education Foundation. Our Aug. 22 Business Card Exchange will be at The Wyvern Hotel.
Our annual Board Retreat will be held at TreeUmph! later this month where we’ll spend the morning on team-building exercises, including zip-lining. One of the cutlines on their email page is “the ground is overrated.” Stay tuned.
The 8th Annual Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame Award Luncheon will be held on Aug. 23 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. The Hall of Fame Award recognizes alumni who have distinguished themselves in leadership and service to Charlotte County through civic and business leadership, philanthropy and/or service to the community or the Charlotte County Chamber. Nominees are: Wendy Atkinson (2010), Donna Barrett (2010), Marcia Cullinan (2008), Jack Hackett (1989), Angela Hogan (2012) and Nancy Prafke (2009). Please join us.
Leadership Charlotte alumni will start planning the days for the class of 2020 on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 4:30 p.m. in the Chamber’s Port Charlotte office. And, while I’m leader-shipping, the Welcome Reception for class of 2020 is Thursday, Sept. 19 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Event Center in Punta Gorda.
Have a great week!
