With a name like goutystalk nettlespurge, you might think twice about calling this plant an attractive ornamental! Let’s try other names like gout plant, purging-nut, Buddha belly plant, bottleplant shrub, or Guatemalan rhubarb — any better? These names all represent the same plant, but for convenience sake, we will use the most widespread common name of Buddha belly plant. The Buddha belly plant is a succulent type of Jatropha plant with an odd shape and even odder names. However, to plant collectors, this odd nature increases its attractiveness and ornamental appeal.
Native originally to parts of Central America, the Buddha belly plant grows up to about 3 feet tall. Large, 12-inch-long, fig-like leaves top this multi-branched shrub-like plant with a thick, almost bottle-shaped profile complete with a wide swollen base. This swollen base, or caudex, gives great character to the plant as it makes it look like a miniature tree. Orange to coral-colored half-inch wide umbrella-like flowers add another dimension to the Buddha belly plant. If you like something different, there is a beautiful yellow-flowering cultivar called “Yellow Flower” which is identical to the carmine-red variety except for the color. Buddha belly plant flowers are noted as good nectar producers and attract numerous butterflies as well. The spectacular flowers are followed by green seed pods. It should be noted at this point that the seeds and all parts of the plant including the latex sap is highly toxic and an irritant, so keep this in mind concerning children and pets.
Most gardeners keep the Buddha belly plant as a specimen in a pot where it will almost take on a bonsai appearance with its miniature tree-like form. Best in full sun for blooming, the leaves will be larger in light shade conditions. Good drainage is essential to prevent root rots. And although the Buddha belly plant is highly drought-tolerant, it will look better if watered when the soil is dry to the touch. This succulent does not require much in the way of fertilizer, so keep it light to perhaps once every month during the growing season. Like many succulents, keep it on the dry side (only light, occasional watering) during the dormant winter months and no fertilizer until spring initiates new growth. Buddha belly plants do not like frost, so protection or moving the plant under cover may be needed. Cool weather may also cause the leaves to drop, making it temporarily deciduous. Not to worry — it will begin to send out new leaves come spring.
Propagation of the Buddha belly plant is fairly easy as long as you can get some seeds. Ripe seed pods from mature pants actually explode and scatter all around the mother plant. Fresh seeds will germinate within two weeks under normal care. If you are looking for a started specimen, check local family-run garden centers as I have rarely seen them available at box store outlets. You are likely to find them at local plant sales or from a friendly gardener. Also, regional specialty garden centers and an Internet search will yield sources of small, mail-order plants and seeds.
While keeping Buddha belly plants in a pot on a patio or lanai is ideal, some gardeners may want to use them in rock gardens where they can really make a show. If you want something odd to grow, the Buddha belly plant is a good choice! For more information on growing all types of succulents in our area, please call our Master Gardener volunteers on the Plant Lifeline on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 941-764-4340 for gardening help and insight into their role as an extension volunteer. Don’t forget to visit our other County Plant Clinics in the area. Please check this link for a complete list of site locations, dates and times — http://bit.ly/CharlottePlantClinics. Our Eastport Environmental Demonstration Garden is always open to the public outside the gate at 25550 Harbor View Road. Master Gardener volunteers tend this garden on Tuesday mornings from 8 to 10 am and are available for questions.
Ralph E. Mitchell is the Director/Horticulture Agent for the Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.
