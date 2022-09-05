Pickle pizza

The dill pickle pizza also has mozzarella cheese, salami, bacon, tomato sauce, fresh dill and spices. A pickle craze is sweeping the nation, with dill pickle toppings and seasonings in high demand.

Move over bacon and ranch dressing. There’s a new hot flavor in town.

Pickles an dice cream

Pickles are even showing up in desserts, like ice cream.


Pickles on a cheeseburger

Pickles work well in so many dishes because the leading flavors in most main dishes are fat, umami, salt, something creamy and frequently something sweet. So burgers with pickles are just better.

Kenneth Symsack is an instructor of Food Science and Human Nutrition and Jeffrey Miller is an associate professor of Hospitality Management at Colorado State University. This article originally was published on “The Conversation.”

