Question: I just moved from Ohio to an older Punta Gorda home. The landscape is overgrown. Can I trim things back in the winter season or should I wait till spring?
You can do a light amount of trimming just about anytime of year here, but I’d wait till spring to do any severe cutting back of woody ornamentals.
Unlike northern climates which have four defined seasons, Florida has a multitude of them: Rainy season, dry season, hurricane season, mango season, lovebug season (of which we sometimes have two), tourist season and summer which just seems to last forever. There was a day last week when I experienced at least three different seasons in one day!
We’re currently in what is referred to as the dry season. Heat and humidity aren’t sufficient enough to aid in the development of afternoon thunderstorms. The only real rain events this time of year are the ones produced when a cold front moves down through the state, clashing with our warmer, more humid air.
We are grateful for both the rain and the cooler air. These cold fronts can be mild or severe. A severe cold front can drop temperatures into the 30s which can wreak havoc on tender tropical plants. Heavy pruning of ornamentals this time of year can have consequences.
Because it can be 80 degrees for several days or even weeks at a time in December, plants continue to grow. Freshly cut limbs and branches will begin to re-grow new leaves soon after being trimmed. That new growth is very tender and much more sensitive to cold weather than older foliage. Also, open wounds from fresh cuts expose plant tissue which can in very cold weather cause further damage to tropical plants.
Mature growth helps to protect the plant itself against the possible affects of freezing temperatures. Most woody plants will survive a light freeze if they are healthy and have the protection of older leaves. Therefore, it’s best to leave the heavy trimming until March. However, light trimming can be done just about anytime. A clip here, a clip there — just enough to get it off the driveway or sidewalk.
No matter what time of year you trim, be aware that constant and repeated severe pruning of woody ornamentals can and probably will shorten the life of these plants. Even apparently healthy plants suffer stress when not allowed to produce new growth as nature intended. Trimming off every new shoot that appears defeats the purpose of growth.
I once observed podocarpus hedges intended to hide an air conditioning unit being trimmed into tight separate squares every single week so they appeared as green statuary and not living things. I watched the decline of these plants over the course of years until they became nothing but brown sticks. It was disturbing.
Not only was the frequency of the trims unnecessary, but the shape was so unnatural and downright unattractive. There are no squares in nature! This kind of trimming misses the point of the reason these plants were planted there in the first place. Over-trimming also affects wildlife, robbing them of nesting sites and hiding places and eliminating food sources.
Some plants will tolerate this type of hedging better than others. Just be mindful of the size and habit of growth of the plants you’re installing, and consider their placement. It’s part of the “right plant, right place” methodology.
So, here’s the gig: Planting in general should be geared to accomplish an objective — manipulating plants to screen an unpleasant view, accenting an entry or architectural feature, diminishing the starkness of a structure, creating an environment for wildlife, or just for the sheer beauty of living with plants and trees.
Decide on your objective and then choose plants that meet that expectation. This will help to avoid continuous maintenance. Many plants like cycads, ornamental grasses and lilies need never be trimmed except for the occasional dead leaf cleanup. Trimming with the nature of the plant in mind keeps everybody happy.
Individual homeowners have the power to change bad landscape management practices into more beneficial ones both for plants and wildlife. For those who reside in condo complexes and residential developments, it can be difficult to control the maintenance of plants. That’s what HOAs are for. Speak up and let your association know that you care about your environment and the things that live in it.
