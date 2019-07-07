By DANIEL SUTPHIN
Staff Writer
Punta Gorda prides itself on its parks for people, but where do the pups get to play?
For free-running dog days, Hounds on Henry − a dog park on West Virginia Avenue in Punta Gorda − is the obvious location, but if you go to any other park in the city, bring a leash.
Where are dogs allowed in Punta Gorda?
• Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court
• Alice Park, 802 W. Retta Esplanade
• Pittman Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade
• Nature Park, 1555 Aqui Esta Drive
Punta Gorda Pathways (There are three segments: Harborwalk, Linear Park, and shared-use paths in 18 miles throughout the city limits.)
All dogs in these areas must be under “physical control,” according to a Punta Gorda Police Department Facebook post.
Other than those locations, PGPD noted that only service dogs or law enforcement dogs are permitted in any public city park, beach or playground.
What to remember ...
Use common sense: In public, all dogs must be leashed and not allowed on private property without permission from the owner.
“The only leash law that we can directly enforce are the ordinances related to pets in the parks,” said PGPD Lt. Dylan Renz. “For Charlotte County ordinance violations, we would call the Animal Control department.”
Where can dogs play freely outside of Punta Gorda?
There are two dog parks with dog-friendly water stations, bag stations and trash cans and a small fenced-in area as an alternate for small dogs:
• Edgewater Paw Park, 22410 Glass Lane, Port Charlotte
• Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Paw Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood
Where else can I take my dog (with a leash) in the county?
Charlotte County offers multiple parks where residents can take their dogs on a leash, according to the county’s website. Dogs, however, are not permitted on beaches or fishing piers, per county ordinance.
• Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood
• Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte
• Cape Haze Pioneer Trail Park, 1688 Gasparilla Road, Rotonda
• Harbour Heights Park, 27420 Voyageur Drive, Punta Gorda
• Kiwanis Park, 501 Donora St., Port Charlotte
• North Charlotte Regional Park, 1185 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte
• Ollie’s Pond Park, 18235 Avon Ave., Port Charlotte
• Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte
• Randy Spence Park, 4333 Kerrigan Circle, Port Charlotte
Don’t forget to clean up after your pup
While on public property, any person owning or caring for a pet is responsible for the cleanup and sanitary disposal of canine fecal matter.
Animals may not be left unattended in parked vehicles or be tethered to any tree, plant, building or park equipment.
Animals must be vaccinated in accordance with state law and licensed pursuant to local county ordinance.
Animals which disturb other park users, other animals or resources by being noisy, dangerous, intimidating or destructive will be considered a public nuisance
Email: dsutphin@sun-herald.com
