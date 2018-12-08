The string lights are hung on the lanai with care, the last-minute shopping is done. You’re stressed out enough that you can’t even think. Let’s go out for a meal and a drink!
This year, Christmas Eve falls on Monday, when some restaurants normally close. Nevertheless, a surprising number of eateries will be open to serve you then.
But only a handful are open on Christmas Day, several with truncated hours, so be sure to check this list twice and make nice reservations in plenty of time. All phone numbers are 941 area code.
La Fiorentina says, ‘Good morning!’
Starting this morning, dining room manager Joe LeClair reports, you can get a hearty breakfast at Punta Gorda’s La Fiorentina.
Can you say, “Steak and eggs”? You can even have a filet mignon Benedict; Maine lobster with your eggs; four kinds of French toast; and breakfast pizza and Stromboli.
La Fiorentina Steakhouse Italiana ($$-$$$), 941-639-6500, is open daily at 10361 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Breakfast 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., lunch 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., dinner 11 a.m. to close.
Local boys take over Cody’s
Lemon Bay’s own Nick Simmons, former owner of Port Charlotte’s Ragin’ Cajun and most recently at Punta Gorda’s Penny’s Restaurant, is now general manager of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Port Charlotte Town Center mall, replacing former GM Tim Martin. Joining him as new kitchen manager is Charlotte High graduate Jason Shinault.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.^p
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage^p
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.