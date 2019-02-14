Alexander Graham Bell invented something important to Florida’s tourism industry. Sure, the telephone has been important for visitors booking Florida vacations. Its evolutionary descendant the smartphone allows us to easily share sunny beach shots on social media then tag our friends bundled in eight layers of blankets during a polar vortex.
But that’s not the invention I had in mind. The key innovation he and his team developed in 1905 was the airboat, often called a fanboat. The first airboat was built in Nova Scotia to test engines and was called “The Ugly Duckling.” The first airboat in Florida was introduced in 1920.
Today, racing through the Everglades in an airboat and spotting alligators seems to top the list of things to do for tourists visiting Florida. Heck, even after living in the Sunshine State for more than two decades, I still enjoy the thrill of zipping and spinning over marshy areas at speeds up to 45 mph, and admiring flora and fauna.
Airboat operators are a dime a dozen, just like palm trees and seashells. Locally, there’s the Peace River Boat Tours airboat out of the Nav-A-Gator at DeSoto Marina and Peace River Charters in Arcadia. Here is a sampling of airboat operators outside the area who will show you a wild time.
Everglades Alligator Farm, Homestead
Hang onto your hat as the guide twists and turns in South Florida’s oldest alligator farm. More than 2,000 alligators and crocodiles live on the farm. A 20-minute airboat ride is $28 for an adult and includes general admission into the farm, which includes the snake and alligator shows, gator feeding, and access to the nature trail. Located near the main entrance to Everglades National Park. Check online for coupons. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (40351 SW 192 Avenue, Homestead; 305-247-2628; Everglades.com)
Marsh Landing Adventures, St. Cloud
Glide over portions of Central Florida’s Lake Tohopekaliga (Toho for short), which is known for bass fishing and birdwatching. Unlike many airboat operators, Marsh Landing Adventures offers tours with a maximum of up to six passengers. This means more personal attention and one-on-one time with the captain. If you are traveling solo, you may be able to sit next to the captain like I did. A 60-minute ride for an adult (11 years old and older) is $49.95. Open Monday thru Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. (4275 Neptune Road, St. Cloud; 407-624-0973; OrlandoAirboatTours.com).
Twister Airboat Rides, Cocoa
See a natural cypress swamp and speed over the grassy marsh of Lake Poinsett and Saint Johns River during a 30-minute ride. You’ll reach speeds up to 45 mph but the captain will slow down for wildlife as birds, alligators and maybe wild pigs so you can snap a photo. Twister Airboat Rides departs from Lone Cabbage Fish Camp, which has an old Florida feel. Munch on alligator tail, frog legs or catfish. A 30-minute ride for an adult is $24. Visit the website and download a $2 coupon. Open daily 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (8199 State Road 520, Cocoa; 321-632-4199; TwisterAirboatRides.com).
Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours, Ochopee
This operator will always have a special place in my heart because it’s the first airboat ride I ever took. I was a kid and distinctively remember the boat operator shouting, “This is the highlight of your Florida vacation.” My first trip was more than three decades ago and it has evolved over time. It is more eco-focused versus solely entertainment. Upgrade to a package that includes a swamp buggy tour and walk through the animal sanctuary, watch a live alligator show, and hug an alligator. A 30-minute airboat tour for an adult is $32.50. Online specials and coupons are available. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (32330 Tamiami Trail East, Ochopee; 800-282-2781; WootensEverglades.com).
Before embarking on your airboat adventure, research and find the best outfitter for your needs. Check out VisitFlorida.com to find additional airboat operators.
