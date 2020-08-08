Simple, sweet treats are always a win with the family when you need to change things up a bit. Enjoy some decadence with this dessert recipe including creamy cheesecake filling coupled with chocolate cookie dough for a truly rich delight.
CHOCOLATE CHIP CREAM CHEESE BARS
2 rolls chocolate chip cookie dough, divided
2 packages cream cheese (8 ounces each), softened
½ cup sugar
2 eggs, at room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Heat oven to 350 F.
Prepare 9-by-13-inch baking pan with parchment paper.
Press 1 ¼ cookie dough rolls into bottom of pan.
In large bowl, mix cream cheese until fluffy. Add sugar, mix well. Add eggs and vanilla extract; beat until combined. Pour cheesecake filling over cookie dough base.
Crumble remaining cookie dough over cream cheese filling.
Bake 35-40 minutes.
Cool completely before cutting. Store in refrigerator.
Source: Culinary.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.