Lemon Bay High School Theatre troupe

Members of the Lemon Bay High School Theatre troupe recently performed in the district one act festival. They are now preparing a production of “White Christmas.”

ENGLEWOOD — With a three-week disruption from Hurricane Ian, members of the Lemon Bay High School Theatre Department Troupe worked extra hard practicing for the upcoming “White Christmas” production.

From Dec. 15-17, they will perform the stage adaptation of “White Christmas,” which originally opened on Broadway in 2008.


