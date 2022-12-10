ENGLEWOOD — With a three-week disruption from Hurricane Ian, members of the Lemon Bay High School Theatre Department Troupe worked extra hard practicing for the upcoming “White Christmas” production.
From Dec. 15-17, they will perform the stage adaptation of “White Christmas,” which originally opened on Broadway in 2008.
The play is based on veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who had a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. The score features well-known songs including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean” and the title song, “White Christmas.”
The movie musical was released in 1954. “White Christmas” was directed by Michael Curtiz and starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, featuring 17 songs by Irving Berlin.
“Our students are absolutely amazing,” LBHS Theatre Director Gina Barber said. “Despite losing three weeks of working on their show due to Ian, they have persevered and are preparing to give this community a performance to get in the holiday spirit. As their director, I could not be prouder of all they have achieved.”
Lead actors include Trace Richardson as Bob Wallace; Colton Barnett as Phil Davis; Reilly Huber as Betty Haynes and Avery Witt as Judy Haynes and Nicholas Krajovic as General Henry Waverly.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, 16, 17, and 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood.
In November, Troupe 0257 earned 12 superior and four excellent ratings at the district competitions. One of the large groups also received top honors with a perfect score, Barber said.
