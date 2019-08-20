Good day to all! This column appeared not too long ago, but since John Hackworth asked the question in his Aug. 1 column, here’s the answer.
Did you know a local popularity contest winner went on to become Florida’s first female school superintendent? Around 1900, Charles Jones was city marshal of Bartow, Florida, when malaria took his life at age 38. His widow, Josie, then moved to Punta Gorda with their four children to be near her brother, prominent rancher W. Luther Koon. Her only daughter, Sallie, was 5 when the family arrived.
The first school Sallie attended, at 215 Goldstein St., still stands and is now the Old School House apartments. When that building became overcrowded, a new school was built in 1911 on Taylor Street between West Charlotte Avenue and King Street (U.S. 41 north), where she completed her secondary education. That school burned in the mid 1950s, and the triangular site is now the location of medical offices. During her senior year, a roadshow came to town and as a promotion, a popularity contest for young ladies was held. Although voting was reportedly close, Sallie Jones was declared winner.
After graduating, “Miss Sallie,” as she came to be known, attended Florida’s six-week training course and was certified to teach primary grades. She began her teaching career to the south on Chokoloskee Island, moving north to Pine Island before returning home to teach in the primary grades at her alma mater.
Always intent on obtaining a college degree, Miss Sallie began attending Florida Southern College in Lakeland during the summers. Upon graduation, around 1929, she began teaching at the high school level. Some say, during her time at Florida Southern, she met and became engaged to a fellow student who was tragically killed in an automobile accident, so Miss Sallie never married.
A popular and well-respected educator, Sallie Jones became Charlotte County’s elected school superintendent in 1938, the first woman in Florida history to hold that distinction. Her office was in the Historic Courthouse on Taylor Street and she had one administrative employee, a secretary.
Miss Sallie instituted a policy that all teachers be professionally qualified in their field of instruction and introduced the first lunchroom programs. She retired the end of 1953 and the county’s new elementary school, completed for the 1957-58 school year across from Charlotte High, was named in her honor. Sallie Jones Elementary, expanded over the years, was replaced with a new two-story building in 2003.
Miss Sallie passed away in October 1960 after a long illness and is interred at Indian Springs Cemetery. There is also a small monument located on a vacant West Helen Avenue lot dedicated to her memory. Visit Punta Gorda History Center: Online Collections to view a photograph of Sallie Jones when she was school superintendent.
The Charlotte County Historical Center Society’s annual Authentic Live Maine Lobster Bake is coming up Sept. 28 at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex. Visit www.charlottecounty lobsterbake.com for details and to reserve your spot. It’s a great time!
“Did You Know” appears every other Wednesday, courtesy of this newspaper and the Charlotte County Historical Center Society. The Society’s mission is to help promote and preserve Charlotte County’s rich history. A family membership is only $35 and provides complimentary access to over 300 museums and technical centers nationwide. We are also always looking for volunteers and interested individuals to serve as board members. If you believe our area’s history is as important as we do, please visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/historical/, or call 941-613-3228 for more information. Visit the same site to find out what history related programs are offered this summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.