I see many of you out riding your bike to whatever destinations you’ve set for yourself. I’ve got a regular breakfast meeting every Friday morning. Granted, it’s only about five miles from my house — but somehow I manage to sneak in an extra 35 miles on top of it, so the breakfast tastes mighty fine. Once or twice a year, it’s off to the doctor’s office — again, roughly five miles away. But just for fun and to drive the doctor crazy, I find a route that adds another 40 miles to the trip.
As I travel around, I see you and your bikes at doughnut shops, the grocery store and the restaurants downtown. More and more, I’m seeing what must be commuter riders traveling on the new bike lanes graciously provided by FDOT on U.S. 41.
I even saw a rider coming over the bridge with what appeared to be custom-built fishing pole holders mounted to the frame of the bicycle, along with what looked like a bait bucket and fish bucket attached to the rack on the back of the bike. A thrifty rider, I suspect — saving gas money, insurance money, maintenance money, and if he catches some fish, even some grocery money. To all of you, I salute your efforts to use a bike as transportation.
But there is still a number of you that are not riding your bike. After 15 years of riding I think I’ve heard just about all the excuses (perhaps even used a few myself) for not riding to work, or the store, or for pleasure, or to prevent that heart attack, or get the doctor off your back because of the extra pounds hanging over your belt.
Let’s throw a few of the excuses up and tackle them head on.
Weather
Mother Nature isn’t always your friend. Most of the time in our little area of paradise, the weather is comfortable. It’s warm, the sun is shining, a gentle breeze blows, a sandhill crane watches you roll by — there are even flowers in bloom, probably just for you.
Then a shadow passes overhead, and you look up just in time to see a bolt of lightning cross the sky like a millisecond warning that rain and wind are coming fast. The problem isn’t always storms. Sometimes it’s pollen, or even some cold weather.
What’s a rider to do? You could limit yourself to being a fair-weather biker, but you’d miss a huge number of perfectly good days of riding. Or embrace the weather. Challenge Mother Nature to ruin your ride. Be a Boy Scout and be prepared.
Check the weather radar and adjust your ride accordingly. Many times the weather has called for thunderstorms, but a check of the radar shows no rain in the forecast for at least two hours. Maybe it’s raining, but the radar map shows the storm passing in 30 minutes — still plenty of day left to get in a run to the store.
Pack a lightweight rain poncho in a seat bag. Don’t be afraid to tuck under a bridge or store awning if one is close. Should you get stuck out in the perfect storm, with rain for 40 days and nights, pull out the cell phone and call Uber. Remember to tell them that whoever they send will need to load your bike too. Adopt the unofficial slogan of the Marines: Improvise, adapt, overcome.
I’ll smell bad
Another reason for not riding to work or other important destinations is that if you ride, you sweat — and if you sweat, you will stink. It’s a fact of nature, and this physiology can’t be changed.
However it can be ameliorated with some forethought. Heading into work in the morning, ride easy, give yourself an extra 15 minutes to get there. Another growing and very popular solution is an electric-assist bike. It takes very little effort to pedal the bike, so minimal perspiration.
Unfortunately there are times here when the sun is like 300 degrees, and even if you don’t move you’ll sweat. If you are going to work, maybe they have showers you can use to freshen up. Pack work clothes in a backpack and change when you get there. If you have an office or locker, keep a clean set of clothes at work.
If no facilities exist, try Plan B: Ride to work and wait a few minutes to cool down (because if you change immediately from sweat-soaked clothes to fresh clothes, the sweat simply transfers from one to the other). Then head to the restroom and use some wet wipes. Better yet, bring a washcloth, wet it down and do a once-over before changing clothes.
You won’t stink anymore, and your coworkers will think it’s amazing that you can ride to work and be presentable.
I might crash
Yup, it happens. Usually it’s something like forgetting to put your feet on the ground when stopping at an intersection. Terribly embarrassing, but rarely painful. Sometimes in wet conditions, the white lines on the roadway act like ice and a wheel goes out from underneath and the rest of you hits the pavement. Bruises, some scrapes, maybe even a drop or two of blood. Just get up and shake it off — or, as my grandmother used to say, rub some dirt on it and keep going.
My own experiences with the ground tell me that 99 percent of the time, a crash is the rider’s fault. Occasionally it can be mechanical, but if you keep your bike in good condition, this is very rare. Mostly, you just screw up. The toughest part is getting back on the bike. It can be scary and nerve-wracking for a few rides after that, but in the end you’ll be fine.
Now that at least three reasons not to ride a bike have had a spike driven into them …
Did you ride your bike today?
