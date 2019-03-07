Question: I planted a very large live oak tree two years ago that seems to be struggling a bit. I know that they can be slow, but it hasn’t grown a single inch in all this time. What gives?
There could be any number of issues going on but three things initially come to mind: Planting depth, smothering and air pockets. These things may not seem like a big deal — but believe me, they are!
The root ball is generally the mass of roots and soil that come out of the container intact when you purchase a plant or tree. I’ve never lived north of the Mason/Dixon Line, so I’m not familiar with planting techniques in northern climates. But here in south Florida, with the exception of tomato plants and bulbs, successful planting includes setting the root ball of newly placed plants right at or slightly above ground level.
I know it sometimes doesn’t look or feel right to set it higher than ground level, but it makes a huge difference. Plants and trees in our part of the world that are planted too deeply tend to suffer a long, slow death. Even as little as one inch too low for some plants can make the difference between success and failure.
Planting trees, palms or shrubs too deeply cuts off oxygen to existing roots and causes severe stress to new roots trying to form. Sure, they look good for a year or so, but they don’t grow and they don’t thrive. They just sit there, helpless. It might take two years or more for death to finally come, and when it does most folks don’t understand what happened.
Other than some annuals and perennials, I generally hold to the one-inch rule. Planting small to medium sized shrubs at around one inch above ground level (and slightly higher for larger plants and trees) leaves room for mulch around the newly set plant without smothering it.
And that brings me to another problem you might be encountering: Smothering the plant or tree. Excessive hardwood mulch against the trunk of plants and trees keeps too much moisture in contact with the bark.
This constant moisture can penetrate the bark and suffocate important cells that make up the phloem within the plant. The phloem’s job is to transfer food up and down the plant. It’s a pretty critical job, so we really don’t want to mess with that function.
Another problem created by excessive mulching around trees is that roots will tend to begin to grow up and into the mulch, which could eventually wrap around the trunk causing girdling or choking of the trunk. Soil, hardwood mulches, stone and even landscape weed fabric can contribute to this problem if applied too thickly.
Take all precautions to make sure that soil is not piled up against the stems of plants or the trunks of trees. You really want that soil to be at ground level. You should be able to see the entire surface of the root ball of the newly planted shrub or tree when you are finished planting.
Approach mulching in the same way. Lightly mulch over the root ball, but keep it a few inches away from stems and trunks. I’ve seen mulch piled so high around trees and shrubs that it resembled a volcano.
Pine straw, on the other hand, is so light and airy that it has little effect when placed thick and full right up to the base of trees and shrubs. It flattens out nicely, but does not compact like other ground covers and doesn’t hold water for long periods of time. It allows plant roots to breathe, and they really do need to breathe.
If for some reason you absolutely must use landscape weed fabric, at least consider the health of your plants. Allow room for roots to breathe. Don’t put landscape weed fabric right up to the base of shrubs or the trunks of trees. Leave it 6 to 8 inches away from shrubs, 12 to 18 inches from the base of palms and at least 24 inches (preferably more) from the trunks of hardwood trees.
Hardwood trees develop surface roots as they grow and mature that act like anchors. These roots get larger as the tree gets larger. They are referred to as “prop” roots because they help to prop the tree up. Their main job is to stabilize and hold the tree in place so that it doesn’t topple over in heavy winds. Pretty important job!
All prop roots are necessary roots developed slowly over time by the nature of the tree and its size. Although prop roots will probably grow no matter what, placing landscape weed fabric and heavy stone over them can stunt and possibly slow their formation and their outreach, interfering with the ability of these roots to properly perform their job: Keeping the tree upright in a storm.
The last thing I’m thinking is that you might have an air pocket around or below the root ball of your oak tree. Planting holes that are not properly prepared can result in air pockets. Roots need to absorb water and nutrients to survive, which they typically do through contact with the soil.
Air pockets literally leave roots hanging in midair, where they are unable to grow or seek out water and nutrients. Air pockets will result in decline and death in most cases, and it’s slow so you may not really know what’s happening till it’s too late.
Air pockets are formed in several ways, but the most common mistakes made by home owners are having a rounded bottom in the planting hole and not properly packing in the backfill.
Since most plants and trees come in containers with flat bottoms, make sure the hole you dig for them have flat bottoms also. You want the bottom of the root ball to sit flush on the bottom of the hole and make solid contact with the soil.
Make sure to dig a hole large enough around to be able to get your hands down the sides after you’ve placed your plant into it. Add some soil, push it down all the way around, then add some more. Do this two or three times until the space is filled.
Now, for larger trees (and palms in particular), use the same method — but after you’ve filled it in, use a garden hose, full pressure but without a nozzle, and push it into the newly added soil as deep as the original hole was, forcing the flowing water into the area around the root ball . Very often you’ll see air bubbles rise to the surface and gaping holes open up. These are air pockets disappearing now before your very eyes. Continue using that hose to wash soil into those open spaces until it’s apparent that you’ve filled them all in.
Add a ring of soil 4 to 6 inches high around the newly planted tree slightly larger than the original hole in order to form a moat. This you can then fill with water several times a week to get that new larger tree going. The moat keeps all the water right at the root ball so there is no runoff.
So here’ the gig: Very often, there are problems with landscape plants and trees that defy explanation. No visible sign of insects or diseases, no trauma and nothing obvious that could at least lead us to a solution. Stop looking up and start looking down. Plants and trees that are relatively new but just not doing anything could be the result of any of the aforementioned issues or a combination of all of them.
If these problems are caught early enough and corrections are made, most plants and trees can survive and live a long, healthy life.
