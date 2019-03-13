Ever wondered how the probability of winning the lottery or the chance of rain is calculated? It’s actually as easy as Pi, and there is a whole day, March 14, to mirror the number’s first few digits, dedicated to this integral number.
Since 2016, the Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) Charlotte Campus has celebrated Pi Day. The annual event includes a set of activities that demonstrate to high school and college students as well as the local community how Pi is a part of their everyday lives.
The number Pi was discovered almost 4,000 years ago. The Babylonians computed the area of a circle by multiplying three times the square of the radius of the circle. At that time, the Babylonians stated that Pi equaled three. Sometime between 1900 BC and 1680 BC, a Babylonian tablet was discovered to state that Pi had a value of 3.125.
In the year 1650 BC, the Egyptians computed the area of a circle by having the value of Pi as 3.1605.
The first person to attempt to identify the digits of Pi was Archimedes. In 429-501, a Chinese mathematician and astronomer named Zu Chongzhi figured out that the value of Pi was equal to the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.
The symbol π started being used for Pi in the 1700s by mathematician William Jones. The symbol gained even more recognition when another famous mathematician, Leonhard Euler, began promoting its usage in 1737.
Now, π has an approximate value of 3.14159265…. The number is used to calculate the speed of a moving vehicle. It does this by knowing the circumference of the tire and thinks of that as the distance traveled after one rotation of the tire. The formula for finding the circumference of the tire is: 2 times π times the radius of the tire.
When a statistician is calculating probability, such as the probability of a lotto win or the chance of rain, the standard distribution, or bell curve, utilizes the value π.
The speed that a baseball travels after it is thrown by a pitcher utilizes the length of the pitcher’s arm and π. In everyone’s smart phone or cell phone, the numerical value of π is contained within the phone’s computer logic system.
This year’s Pi Day celebration will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Thursday by the clock tower at the FSW Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Educational Pi activities will include an Amazing Pi Race, a sidewalk chalk art competition, an area of a sector pie-eating contest, crafting Pi beaded bracelets and Pi paper chains, a Pi memorization competition, and a Pi trivia competition. Pi Day is free and open to the public.
Marjorie Thrall Moller is a mathematics professor at the Florida SouthWestern State College Charlotte Campus.^p
