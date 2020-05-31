Spending moments together with loved ones carries obvious benefits like time to catch up and opportunities to bond, but sharing meals actually provides definitive value for families. With the current restricted social interactions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, families are seeking new ways to mix up the traditional menu or using digital solutions to reconnect at a virtual table.
"There are thousands of individual studies that examine the impact of family meals on nutrition and family behavior, but (a study published in the "Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior") looks at the relationship between family meal frequency and family functioning outcomes," said David Fikes, executive director of the FMI Foundation. "We can confirm that family meals are a valuable contributor of improved nutrition and family dynamics."
So, consider continuing regular family meals after the pandemic.
GERMAN FRUIT TART
Recipe courtesy of Deanna Segrave-Daly on behalf of the FMI Foundation
1 cup all-purpose flour
¼ cup whole-wheat pastry flour
½ cup sugar
1 egg
1 tablespoon half-and-half or cream
⅛ teaspoon almond extract or ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, thinly sliced
cornstarch
sliced strawberries
sliced kiwi
sliced banana
blueberries
2 teaspoons turbinado or powdered sugar (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 F.
To make crust: beat together flours, sugar, egg, half-and-half and almond extract. Add butter slices and mix together until sticky ball of dough forms. Refrigerate 30-60 minutes.
On heavily floured surface, knead dough a few times and roll out to fit greased 10-inch tart pan.
Carefully spread dough into tart pan and bake 15-20 minutes, or until tart starts to turn golden brown. Remove from oven and cool.
Add fruit: Dust crust with cornstarch to help fruit stick to crust. Arrange strawberries, kiwi, banana and blueberries on top of crust; sprinkle with sugar, if desired.
HAWAIIAN CHICKEN PIZZA
Recipe courtesy of Toby Amidor on behalf of the FMI Foundation
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Nonstick cooking spray
1 ½ cups shredded rotisserie chicken
¾ cup barbecue sauce
1 ready-made pizza crust or whole wheat pizza crust (10 ounces)
1 cup canned or jarred tomato sauce
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese or part-skim mozzarella cheese
1 cup finely chopped fresh pineapple or canned pineapple tidbits packed in 100% juice
Preheat oven to 375 F. Coat pizza pan or baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.
In medium bowl, combine rotisserie chicken and barbecue sauce.
Place pizza crust on pan and evenly spread tomato sauce over crust. Sprinkle evenly with cheese. Top evenly with rotisserie chicken mixture and pineapple.
Bake until crust is crisp and browned around edges, about 10 minutes. Let pizza cool 10 minutes before cutting into eight slices.
PEANUT BUTTER BANANA BAKED OATMEAL
Recipe courtesy of Lauren Harris-Pincus on behalf of the FMI Foundation
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 6
2 cups old-fashioned oats
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon salt
3 packets stevia (sugar substitute) or preferred sweetener
½ cup powdered peanut butter
1 scoop (¼ cup) vanilla plant-based protein powder
1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
½ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
3 tablespoons liquid egg whites
1 ripe banana (4 ounces), mashed
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 ripe banana (4 ounces), sliced into 24 slices
Preheat oven to 350 F.
In large bowl, combine oats, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, stevia, powdered peanut butter and vanilla protein powder.
In separate bowl, combine almond milk, yogurt, egg whites, mashed banana and vanilla extract.
Add oat mixture to wet ingredients and gently stir until fully combined.
Line 9-inch brownie pan with parchment paper. Pour mixture into pan and spread evenly.
Top with banana slices in four rows of six slices each.
Bake 27-35 minutes, or until golden brown and set.
Let cool and cut into six rectangles. Wrap and refrigerate extras until ready to eat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.