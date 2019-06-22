By MCC
Pairing wines with your favorite foods can be intimidating.
Professional and amateur sommeliers might know just the bottle to pair with that sizzling steak, but weekend warriors might not be so confident. The Food Network offers the following pairing tips to people looking for the right bottle to go with some popular foods.
Steak: Cabernet Sauvignon is a red wine that’s high in tannins. Novice wine drinkers might wonder why certain wines dye their mouth after drinking, and that’s because of tannins. Steak softens the impact of tannins because of its fat content, making this an ideal pairing.
Spaghetti and meatballs: Italian food and wine go hand-in-hand, and Chianti is a great wine to pair with spaghetti and meatballs. Chianti has a bold flavor, and the Food Network notes it has enough acidity to stand up to all the tomatoes and meat in spaghetti and meatballs.
Indian cuisine: Fans of Indian cuisine no doubt like spicy foods, but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t also enjoy some temporary relief from their fiery favorites. Rieslings, which tend to be low in alcohol content, are sweet white wines that can be just the thing to complement all that spiciness. The Food Network notes that high-alcohol wines might make spicy Indian food feel even spicier, so if Riesling isn’t your ideal wine, at least opt for another wine with a low ABV.
Salmon: Seafood fans who love salmon might like it even more if they pair it with Pinot Noir. While many types of fish are best paired with white wine and Pinot Noir is a red, this pairing actually works well because the salmon stands up to the wine’s bold flavor.
Lamb: Red meat and red wine go great together, but different types of red meat pair better with different types of wine. Lamb and Bordeaux go great together because lamb has a gamey flavor that requires a rich, bold wine. Bordeaux fits that bill, allowing the rich, fatty lamb meat to absorb its tannins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.