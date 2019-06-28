PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Young Life held a “Wingathon” at its center in Port Charlotte Mall earlier this month.
The event raised money to help kids go to summer camp. Participants ate hot wings, provided by Zaxby’s and Buffalo Wings & Rings, while donations were pledged via a live Facebook broadcast June 10.
Tom Parker, area director for Charlotte County Young Life, raised $3,150 by eating 50 wings, including a special donation by Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex, once Parker reached the thirty wing mark.
Both Young Life and Wyldlife kids ate wings and raised over $1,000, making a total of over $4,000 raised.
For more information on Charlotte County Younglife, visit: www.facebook.com/CharlotteCountyYoungLife.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.