PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Young Life held a “Wingathon” at its center in Port Charlotte Mall earlier this month.

The event raised money to help kids go to summer camp. Participants ate hot wings, provided by Zaxby’s and Buffalo Wings & Rings, while donations were pledged via a live Facebook broadcast June 10.

Tom Parker, area director for Charlotte County Young Life, raised $3,150 by eating 50 wings, including a special donation by Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex, once Parker reached the thirty wing mark.

Both Young Life  and Wyldlife kids ate wings and raised over $1,000, making a total of over $4,000 raised.

For more information on Charlotte County Younglife, visit: www.facebook.com/CharlotteCountyYoungLife.

