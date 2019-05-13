Women United, a program of the United Way of Charlotte County, held its Annual May Art and Networking event, at the Charlotte Desoto Building Industry Association building, in Port Charlotte on Wednesday, May 1. Round-table introductions were made, followed by light appetizers served buffet style. Members and guests stenciled canvas gift bags, and penned inspirational quotes of their choice into diaries included with the bags. The bags were made for the “Kids Thrive!” program for expectant mothers of substance-exposed babies in Charlotte County.For more information, call 941-769-4529, or visit www.drugfreecharlottecounty.org.

