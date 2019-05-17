Florida Power & Light Company’s efforts to make the energy grid stronger and more storm-resilient have helped its more than five million customers experience better service reliability in 2018.
The company plans to make similar investments during the next three years, according to information FPL filed March 1 with the Florida Public Service Commission.
Let there be light
The average time an FPL customer experienced an outage was less than ever before, thanks in part to the nearly $4 billion in investments the company has made to the energy grid since 2006.
FPL also achieved the best-ever performance for the average number of momentaries or flickers – which are most commonly caused by animals or tree limbs touching power lines – experienced by each customer.
FPL was named the winner of the 2018 ReliabilityOne National Reliability Excellence Award presented by PA Consulting. This is the third time in four years that the company has received the national award for superior service reliability.
"We continue to build one of the nation’s strongest, smartest and most storm-resilient energy grids to provide our customers with reliable service year-round, while keeping our typical residential bills among the lowest in the country," said Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL.
"Our ongoing investments in strengthening the grid and using advanced smart grid technology continue to help us deliver electricity our customers can count on in good weather and bad. And, over the next three years, we plan on continuing these efforts as they have demonstrated their value to keep lights on for customers in everyday operations and help speed the efforts to restore power during severe weather."
In addition, the company provided its plans to continue hardening the energy grid over the next three years by investing approximately $2 billion, which includes hardening its main power lines and replacing all remaining wooden transmission structures.
Looking ahead
By the end of 2022, FPL expects all of its transmission structures will be steel or concrete. By the end of 2024, the company expects to have hardened or undergrounded all main power lines within its distribution system, including those serving critical and key community facilities.
Hardening means FPL is installing power poles, which can be a combination of wood and concrete, that will withstand major hurricane-force winds. Hardening includes shortening the span between poles by installing additional poles and possibly placing some sections of power lines underground.
In addition to being more storm resilient, hardened power lines perform 40 percent better in day-to-day operations than those power lines that are not hardened, meaning fewer outages.
FPL’s hardening projects and energy grid investments helped minimize damage and sped restoration efforts during 2016’s Hurricane Matthew and 2017’s Hurricane Irma, as well as improved overall service to customers.
These investments include:
•Hardening or undergrounding 98 percent of main power lines serving critical community functions and services, such as police and fire stations, hospitals, ports and 911 centers
•Clearing vegetation – a major cause of power outages – from more than 15,000 miles of power lines each year, which is equivalent to a round trip flight from Miami to Tokyo
•Inspecting all of the company’s 1.2 million distribution power poles within an eight-year cycle, and upgrading or replacing those that no longer meet FPL's industry-leading standards for strength (approximately 150,000 poles inspected annually)
•Installing more than 5 million smart meters and more than 110,000 intelligent devices to help predict, reduce and prevent power outages, and restore power faster if outages occur.
•Replacing transmission structures, such that 93 percent are concrete or steel.
Technology pilot
Last year, the company started the Storm Secure Underground Program, a three-year pilot focusing on new technologies and processes to find less expensive ways to underground neighborhood power lines, which will further enhance customers’ service reliability and the energy grid’s resiliency.
The pilot is focusing on areas that experienced an outage during Hurricanes Matthew and/or Irma, and have a history of outages caused primarily by vegetation, which in Florida grows year-round.
Historically, reliability results indicate that, on average, customers served by underground main power lines tend to have fewer outages compared to overhead main power lines. Nearly 40 percent of FPL’s 68,000 miles of distribution power lines are already underground.
“We have already completed a handful of these innovative projects and are gearing up to bring this program and its benefits to customers throughout the state,” said Manny Miranda, FPL senior vice president of power delivery.
