Staff Report

Who doesn’t love a beautiful sunset? There’s just something about sitting with a glass of wine and watching as the sun falls beneath the horizon. Southwest Florida is known for its beautiful sunrises and sunsets, and in Punta Gorda, there are many places to view both. Several places to visit and see one of these spectacular sunrises or sunsets include Ponce de Leon Park, Gilchrist Park, Perch 360 on top of the Wyvern Hotel, TT’s Tiki Bar, Fishermen’s Village, Harpoon Harry’s, walking along the U.S. 41 South bridge, or even your own backyard. Enjoy these photos submitted by readers from various locations throughout Punta Gorda.

Sunsets are proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully. — Kristen Butler

