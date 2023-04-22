There is a lot to choose from when it comes to romance novels.
Romance is one of the biggest genres in fiction books, occupying a good chunk of space on bookstore shelves and online.
However, Florida-based author Tara September believes the genre gets a bad rap by those who do not read it.
“I feel like most people just assume it’s those bodice ripping covers, but it’s no different than watching a romantic comedy,” September said.
September writes primarily contemporary romance novels. Her award-winning first novel, “Jessie’s Girl,” was published in 2019. She has written a number of books since, including her new adult series Lesson in Love.
For September, who has extensively read books in the genre since she was in high school, romance is pure escapism.
“You know you’re going to have a happily ever after, and you don’t have to deal with some real world issues too much,” she said.
FORMER CAREERS
Before September began her writing career, she graduated with her masters in journalism from New York University. She went on to become a public relations executive for The Walt Disney Company and then a communications manager for World Wrestling Entertainment.
But she wasn’t writing as creatively as she would have liked. Her main creative outlet at the time was her lifestyle blog, TaraMetBlog.com, where she initially wrote about bad dates she experienced in New York City.
After her twin boys were born, September decided to take the plunge and seriously devote her energy to writing.
“I had this idea and I thought, ‘You always wanted to write romance books so why not give it a try?’” September said.
ADVOCATE FOR AUDIOBOOKS
Now, with multiple stories published, all of September’s efforts also are available in audiobooks.
“I think a lot less people pick up a book and read anymore because there’s so many things stealing their attention,” September said. “With an audiobook, people can multitask.”
Whether they are driving or doing chores, she said playing an audiobook in the background can allow readers to catch up on books they otherwise would not have read, or it can simply make tedious tasks more enjoyable.
SUPPORTING OTHER WRITERS
In addition, September is the current president of the Southwest Florida Fiction Writers group which has authors with a range of experience. They meet monthly for workshops and guest speakers.
“We’re bringing all these local authors together to share ideas and find out new things because there’s always something new,” September said.
While the group primarily meets through Zoom, the April meeting will be at the Bonita Springs Library where New York Times bestselling author Lisa Black will discuss forensics and how she uses it in her novels.
For those thinking about becoming an author, September said, “Joining local author groups is a great way to learn more and to get your manuscript in the right hands.”
Local writing groups can offer critique partners that provide great feedback for manuscripts. They also can serve as a support system that can help make the stages of authorship less intimidating.
While authors do have more control than before in terms of independent publishing and self-publishing, September recommends pitching to a publisher before going that route.
“Give writing a try, and keep reading!” September said. “It’s a good way to wind down at the end of the day.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.