Question: What should I do to stop rabbits from eating my landscape plants?
Give them something else to eat! Eastern cottontail rabbits are very common in our local suburban landscape, so we all need to figure out the best way to live harmoniously with them.
The Eastern cottontail lives here year round, does not hibernate and will reproduce as often as seven times a year, producing average litters of four to eight kits. Mothers nurse the babies for 6 to 8 weeks before letting them go out on their own — and they don’t go far.
Rabbits breed all year, but the warm season sees more babies produced. Get ready for them now, because the most active breeding period is February through September.
In case you’re interested, male rabbits are called a bucks and females are does. I’m gonna refer to all of them as “bunnies” because they’re so cute.
These common bunnies are most active in the early morning and early evening when they are less visible to predators in the low light, but as we all know, they can be spotted just about any time of the day munching away on grasses and weeds in our lawns.
Bunnies eat green vegetation when it’s plentiful but will resort to woody shoots and even bark when soft greens are not available. When the bunnies decide your plants are acceptable food, that leads us to the original question: How do you stop them?
First and foremost, remember that these are God’s creatures. We have a responsibility to protect and preserve all wildlife, whether or not we appreciate it at the moment. Development has replaced huge chunks of natural space, forcing many animals to flee or adapt.
Bunnies tend to adapt well. With the lack of abundant natural vegetation and the emergence of manicured, weed-free lawns, they have learned to eat just about anything green. I’ve seen bromeliads eaten to the ground by bunnies. Bromeliads! Really?
Hence, bunnies have become an increasing annoyance for many folks. Notice I didn’t say problem, because in the grand scheme of things, they really cause only aesthetic issues — and there are ways to deal with these.
Tactic number one for getting bunnies to leave your more precious plants alone: Plant things that bunnies like better. Grow leafy greens in and around your landscape. These could include kale, lettuce, carrots, bok choy, clovers and wildflowers. Most start easily from seed and can just be sprinkled around in existing landscape beds.
Plant plenty of herbs, too, — enough for you and for the bunnies. But mind you, they don’t care for basil, which I find odd.
Have you got a bare patch of lawn this winter? Seed it with bib lettuce or parsley and tell the mower guys to go around it. Empty space on the side of the house can be filled with wildflower seeds; just make sure to plant plenty so the bunnies don’t run out. The bonus here is that you will have a nice little cutting garden.
Another natural way to discourage foraging is by incorporating plants that bunnies don’t like. Allysum and marigolds are two that come to mind, but I know there are more. Add them to areas where the bunnies have been actively munching and it will probably send them elsewhere.
There are repellent sprays made from natural ingredients such as hot peppers that make plants unpalatable. The bunnies have to take a taste to realize it’s too spicy, though.
Garlic oil, peppermint oil and even neem oil are said to deter bunnies. Soak a cotton ball with the oil and set them around areas you’re trying to protect. I’ve heard that coffee grounds, baby powder and vinegar work, but I’ve never tried any of them. Play around with all of these and see what happens.
Other products are designed to produce a scent, probably of a coyote or other predator, which alarms the bunnies. They won’t go near it. Most of these products are organic so there’s no harm to bunnies, dogs or kids.
You may read online that mothballs are good bunny deterrents. Never use mothballs. Mothballs are designed entirely for indoor use. They are toxic and should never be used outdoors where weather allows them to break down. They’re pure poison, plus they just flat-out stink!
On the positive side, having bunnies living amongst us is that rabbit pellets make great fertilizer. They can be worked directly into the ground without having to be dried first and they can be added to compost or potting soil. Bunny poop contains nitrogen and acts like slow-release fertilizer. If you’ve got the bunnies, you’ve got the poop — so take advantage of it.
So here’s the gig: Bunnies are a part of nature. They help to keep the balance of predator and prey in check by providing a food source for snakes, birds of prey and other carnivorous animals.
One of our jobs on this earth is to protect the natural balance. It’s our responsibility to make sure that we provide adequate protective cover for nesting animals. The loss of cover allows some species to be over preyed upon. This is associated directly with the loss of natural habitat.
It’s OK to get temporarily frustrated with having bunnies in your yard, but there’s no need to go nuts. Use these common-sense ways of dealing with them, and soon you and your grandkids will think they are just plain adorable.
