“Is it OK to scream?” I usually ask before stepping off a 50-foot platform and knowingly putting my life in the hands of a couple of carabiners and cables.
“Absolutely,” or something similar, is the typical response from a zipline guide.
Ziplining is an adrenaline rush. While strapping on the harness, it seems like a good idea — but once I reach the top and look down, I am petrified. Once, I was so scared that I couldn’t take a step off. Rather than climbing down and giving up, I asked a guide to push me off the platform.
Making the initial zipline run is scary, but once I get going, I’m filled with euphoric confidence to conquer the world. Sometimes we need that push out of our comfort zone to realize we can fly on our own to overcome obstacles and fears.
Are you ready to fly? Here are some of Florida’s popular ziplining adventures.
Canyons Zip Line & Canopy Tours, Ocala
Zip from tree to tree and tree to canyon at Canyons Zip Line & Canopy Tours in Ocala. Choose from one of four ziplining experiences. Options include the Big Cliff Canyon with nine ziplines, two rope bridges and a rappel and the Sky High Tour with three ziplines, the longest line being 155 feet off the ground and 1,100 feet long. There’s a nighttime zipline, too.
Participants must be at least 10 years old and weigh between 70 and 270 pounds. Prices range from $45 to $100. 8045 NW Gainesville Road (CR 25A), Ocala; 352-351-ZIPS (9477); ZipTheCanyons.com.
Forever Florida, St. Cloud
Set on 4,700 acres of a wildlife conservation area in St. Cloud is Forever Florida, home to the state’s first zipline experience and the world’s only pole-based flatland zipline. The seven-zip adventure begins on a platform 78 feet above the forest floor, then zips from platform to platform on three sky-bridges and high-tension cables.
Check out the only zipline roller coaster in the country, where you will reach speeds of up to 35 miles per hour while twisting and zipping. The zipline and other aerial activities are for ages 10 and up with a minimum weight of 55 pounds and maximum of 265 pounds. The 7-Zip Adventure is $80. 4755 N. Kenansville Road, St. Cloud; 407-957-9794; ForeverFlorida.com.
St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, St. Augustine
Dangle your feet above alligators and crocodiles while soaring across seven acres of St. Augustine’s Alligator Farm Zoological Park. Crocodile Crossing has two courses where you zip about 35 feet from the ground. Try either the Nile River Course with its 17 ziplines or the nine ziplines of the Sepik River Course. Receive complimentary zoo admission with a purchase of the Nile River Course and half-off admission with the Sepik River Course.
Participants must be at least 8 years old, over 52 inches tall, and weigh less than 250 pounds. The Nile River is $67 and Sepik River is $37. 999 Anastasia Blvd., St. Augustine; 904-824-3337; AlligatorFarm.com.
TreeUmph! Adventure Course, Bradenton
From mild to wild experiences, TreeUmph! is more than a ziplining adventure — it’s a whole day playing in the treetops. Admission grants access to six activities ranging from easy and moderate to difficult and extremely exciting. Spend the day balancing on footbridges and cable walkways, swinging on ropes, climbing up nets, and gliding on a zipline.
For climbers ages 12 to 64, admission is $54.95 and seniors 65 and older is $42.95. Participants must weigh less than 275 pounds and be able to reach a height of 5 feet and 11 inches.
The Ape-Up Course is designed for children ages 7 to 11 and includes a climbing wall, suspended wooden tunnels, and zipline. Cost is $25.95. 21805 E. State Road 70, Bradenton; 941-322-2130; Treeumph.com.
