Single-family residences, condos and town homes sold quickly in Charlotte County during February, according to statistics from Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port, DeSoto, Inc.
And the sales were close to original asking prices.
The average time from contract to sale and active inventory were both shrinking — factors which continued to make the local real estate market favorable to sellers.
Bill Dryburgh, president of the Realtors' association, said he's seeing "a big influx of people coming in."
"People don't want to rent anymore; they want their own place," Dryburgh said.
He said Realtors noticed people were looking for places to rent in Charlotte County in the second half of 2020.
The demand exceeded the supply of available rentals, Dryburgh said.
He said those wanting to rent for six months found that rentals were taken, and many decided to own their own places for the next season.
Dryburgh said other factors included weather.
"People are saying, 'We're not going back up North; we can't take the cold,' and they are just loving living here," he said.
Whatever their reasons, sales are up, inventory is falling for housing, which is why prices continued an uptick last month.
For single-family homes last month, 431 houses sold, compared with 376 in February 2020, for a 14.6% year over year increase.
The average sales price was $336,159 versus $283,590 a year ago, or an 18.5% increase, while the median sale price was $275,000 versus $240,000 in February last year, or a 14.6% increase.
Sellers were getting close to their asking price; the median percentage of the original price was 98.4% versus 95.8% in February 2020, or a 2.7% increase.
November 2020 saw the highest median percentage of the original asking price received, at 98.5%, up 2% year over year.
Houses were selling faster from the time contracts were signed. The median time to sale was 69 days, down 29.6%; last February the median time to sale was 98 days.
There were 598 units in inventory; 1,618 in February last year, for a 63.0% drop. However, there were 1,123 new homes about to come onto the market versus 714 in February last year.
But February ended with only a 1.3 month supply of houses; last year there was a 4.0 month supply, for a 67.5% decrease in February from a year ago.
Sales and listings of condos and town homes in Charlotte County followed the trend of single-family homes.
For condos and town homes in Charlotte County last month, 122 sold, compared with 81 in February 2020, for a 50.6% increase in sales year over year.
The average sale price was $247,794 compared with $209,519 a year ago, or an 18.3% increase, while the median sales price was $210,500 versus $186,250 in February 2020, for a 13.0% increase this year.
Sellers were getting close to their asking price; the median percentage of the original listing price was 96.6% compared with 95.7% in February 2020, for a 0.9% increase this year.
Condos and town homes were also selling quickly from the time contracts were signed. The median time to sale was 77 days, down 17.2%; last February the median time to sale was 93 days.
There were 190 units in inventory; 414 in February last year, for a 54.1% drop last month. However, there were 255 new homes about to come onto the market versus 163 in February last year.
But February ended with only a 1.8 month supply of condos and town home units; last year there was a 4.5 month supply, representing a 60.0% decrease from a year ago.
