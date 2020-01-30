The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, updated their overall hospital quality star rating data this week.
Regional hospitals, spanning Sarasota, DeSoto and Charlotte counties, ranged from one to five stars. The data compares the quality of care at over 4,000 Medicare-certified hospitals nationwide.
Hospitals were rated out of five stars based on various criteria, including patient surveys, complications, effective care, psychiatric unit services, unplanned hospital visits and payment and value of care.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital was the highest rated hospital in the region with five stars, followed by Englewood Community Hospital with four stars.
DeSoto Memorial Hospital in Arcadia was rated three stars. Port Charlotte’s Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Venice Regional Medical Center were rated two stars.
Bayfront Health of Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda were both rated one star.
To view other hospitals and information about the ratings visit: www.Medicare.gov/HospitalCompare.
The Sun reached out to area hospitals for comment Thursday, and they provided these statements.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital (5 Stars)
David Verinder, CEO
This remarkable achievement reflects the enduring commitment of physicians, staff and volunteers to meet the highest standards for quality and safety while providing the most personalized patient experience ... Maintaining our prestigious position as one of the highest rated hospitals in the nation requires the hard work of every area of the health system, the leadership of the Hospital Board and the support of our community.
Englewood Community Hospital (4 stars)
Michael Ehrat, CEO
Englewood Community Hospital is proud to be one of only 1,086 hospitals nationally to receive a 4-Star Rating from CMS for Overall Hospital Quality. In addition, our team has earned 15 consecutive Straight ‘A’ Patient Safety grades from The Leapfrog Group. Both of these nationally recognized accolades are a true testament to our team’s ongoing commitment to the patient experience, timely and effective care and the safety of our patients.
DeSoto Memorial Hospital (3 Stars)
Vincent A. Sica, CEO
DeSoto Memorial Hospital continues to strive to provide professional, compassionate, and quality healthcare to our community and we are proud of every star we have earned. We work to implement new programs and services to benefit our community such as our new Pediatric Rehab and our upcoming Primary Stroke Certification. We have also formed an agreement with TriWest to better serve our local veterans and their healthcare needs. DeSoto Memorial Hospital will continue to provide quality care and will always strive for improvement and a five star rating.
Fawcett Hospital (2 stars)
Alexandria Benjamin, Director of Marketing and Public Relations
Fawcett Memorial Hospital is dedicated to providing our community with high quality healthcare services and delivering this care compassionately and safely, exemplified by several national recognitions like our 2019 Patient Safety Excellence award from Healthgrades, putting Fawcett in the top 10% in the nation for patient safety. We continue to work hard each day to enhance the quality of patient care by focusing on the needs of each patient and supporting them as partners throughout their hospital stay.
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Bayfront Health Punta Gorda (1 star)
Bevin Holzschuh, Director of Marketing and Public Relations
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda are committed to providing our patients with quality care. We are not satisfied with our current rating and continually strive to strengthen the care and experience for our patients. Actions taken to enhance quality and our practices include achieving accreditation, a process which documents our care meets national quality standards. Our hospitals have earned these in multiple areas. We continue in our work to adopt and utilize best practices to improve. To reduce the rate of readmissions, Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda are working closely with independent medical providers and local skilled-nursing facilities for patients to receive the care they need after discharge. Nurse and leader rounding on patients is increasing patient satisfaction and supporting decreases in patient falls. We appreciate the information that public quality reports provide and will continue to use them to analyze and evaluate our processes and continuously improve patient care and experiences.
