The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Walmart, alleging that the company unlawfully filled thousands upon thousands of invalid controlled-substance prescriptions throughout the height of the prescription opioid crisis.
The lawsuit mentions “F.T.,” an orthopedist who operated a pain management clinic with offices in Punta Gorda and Tampa. This is presumably Fred Turner, who was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months in prison in 2017 after being found guilty at trial of improperly prescribing opiates.
The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Delaware, contends that the Florida doctor improperly prescribed opioids, and Walmart continued to fill the prescriptions despite Walmart’s knowledge of the “red flags.”
“The opioid crisis has exacted a catastrophic human toll upon the residents of our district and upon our country,” said U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Maria Chapa Lopez in a statement. “National pharmacy chains must meet their legal obligations when dispensing and distributing these powerful medications.”
Walmart allegedly filled more than 1,000 of the Punta Gorda and Tampa doctor’s controlled substance prescriptions. More than 200 prescriptions were paid for in cash, the lawsuit says.
One pharmacist reported that F.T.’s prescription for one patient was “too many… for one person to take,” according to the lawsuit.
Walmart pharmacists reported that two of F.T.’s customers told pharmacists that they needed their prescriptions to prevent withdrawals. One customer frequently came in with several other people who “always appear high,” the lawsuit states.
“As one of the largest pharmacy chains and wholesale drug distributors in the country, Walmart had the responsibility and the means to help prevent the diversion of prescription opioids,” Jeffrey Bossert Clark, acting assistant attorney general for the civil division, said in a statement. “Instead, for years, it did the opposite — filling thousands of invalid prescriptions at its pharmacies and failing to report suspicious orders of opioids and other drugs placed by those pharmacies.”
The feds are seeking civil penalties that could total billions of dollars, according to the Justice Department.
Walmart denied the allegations, and said the lawsuit is “so misguided and misleading,” in a statement released by the retailer on Tuesday.
“Blaming pharmacists for not second-guessing the very doctors the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) approved to prescribe opioids is a transparent attempt to shift blame from DEA’s well-documented failures in keeping bad doctors from prescribing opioids in the first place,” the company stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.