Two suspects were arrested on multiple drug-related charges Friday morning after the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office searched their home with a warrant.
Upon entering the house at the 3300 block of Ash Street in Punta Gorda, detectives found 5.5 grams, or 2,750 lethal doses according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, of Fentanyl in the room of Julene Brothers, 46.
The other resident, Cory Descalzo, 31, left the home via bicycle just before the warrant was served. Detectives later returned Descalzo to the home.
Detectives also found cannabis, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, crack cocaine, and buprenorphine-hydrocholoride pills.
“As we continue to identify and remove drug dealers from our community, those who are addicted need to know that they can contact us for help,” Sheriff Bill Prummell stated in a press release Friday.
Through CCSO’s drug recovery initiative, those seeking assistance with their addiction can bring their user amount of drugs to any district office or call deputies to their location. Through partnership with Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, deputies will bring the caller to detox free of charge and won’t arrest them.
Julene Brothers was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. She is currently in custody with no bond.
Cory Descalzo was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. He is currently in custody with a bond of $20,000.
Anonymous tips about dealers or drug use in your area can be submitted online by visiting www.ccso.org or through their mobile app.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office:
• Dieter Paul Weber, 62, Palmerston Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.
• John Francis Bovee Jr., 44, 200 block of Martin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Matthew Colby Poulin Sr., 36, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $10,000.
• Jeremy Roy Hendrix, 38, 3200 block of Belleville Terrace, North Port. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $5,000.
• Aristotelis Spiros Tsimis, 33, of Sarasota. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Casey James Roberts, 38, address withheld. Charges: violate domestic violence injunction and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.
• Larry Jack Mossburg, 40, 5500 block of Sailfish Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,500.
• Anthony Vilnes Dume II, 38, 26300 block of Sucre Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Rajay Baggio Reid, 21, 20100 block of Tappan Zee Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. Bond: $5,000.
• Philip John Moss, 52, Lakeworth Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
• Autumn Gayle Dennis-Leigh, 40, homeless of Englewood. Charge: battery on officer/firefighter/EMT. Bond: $7,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Kristen Kellogg, 28, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Michael Porter, 35, 500 block of Leach St., Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Thomas Winter, 35, 8800 block of Alam Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $1,500.
• Timothy Nichol, 39, 5500 block of Gabo Road, North Port. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
• Derrick King, 35, 5400 block of Grobe St., North Port. Charges: probation violation (original charge: felony battery). Bond: None.
• Gerald Cox, 56, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.
• Berkeling Franco, 46, 1600 block of Oketo St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jacqueline Francis, 53, 300 block of W. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Tom Harmening and Liz Hardaway
