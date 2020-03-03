PORT CHARLOTTE — All throughout the day, residents surrounding Higgs Park hear the crowing of feral chickens.
Since 2018, some residents have filed complaints to Charlotte County Animal Control regarding these wild fowl, but despite the agency's best efforts, they have not been able to catch the roaming roosters.
Port Charlotte resident Jack Cronkwright first started hearing the fowl in November 2018.
"We put up with them for some time," Cronkwright said.
With the roosters crowing at all hours of the day and night, Cronkwright's wife, Cynthia, would get woken up by the noise. They don't keep their window open in their bedroom or sit outside with friends anymore due to the noise.
"They're disturbing the peace," he said.
They called Animal Control around January 2019. Animal Control first wanted to find a home for the roosters before catching them. But, with complaints mounting, now they just want to catch them.
"This situation has become extreme," said Charlotte County Animal Control division manager Brian Jones. His office gets five to eight calls per year regarding roosters and chickens.
Animal Control then outsourced the issue to two local professionals in early 2019. The first had no luck catching the birds, and the second professional wouldn't take the job "because they're so uncatchable," Jones said.
"They're very difficult to catch," Jones said. Roosters, unlike raccoons, aren't motivated by food, so you can't just put some corn in a cage and expect it to waddle in. Chickens can also run faster than the average human at 9 miles per hour, according to research conducted by Illinois State University.
No one knows how the roosters got there.
"I bet someone let them out," said local chicken owner Melissa Aniskewicz. "Chickens don’t typically escape or run away if they are being by cared for. It seems like this a case of an irresponsible owner."
Aniskewicz is the president of Charlotte County CLUCK, or Citizens Lobbying for Urban Chicken Keeping, which advocates for people residing in residential zones to be able to keep female chickens. This does not include roosters due to the loud noises they produce, like what the Cronkwrights have experienced.
"We're not sure how they ended up there," Jones said.
As far as the Cronkwrights know, no one in the neighborhood owns chickens. Last year they did find a place where someone was feeding and watering the chickens on an empty lot.
"I don't know whether they're keen on getting the eggs," Jack Cronkwright said, "but they're not in a coop."
"I'm quite happy if somebody wants to feed those chickens and get eggs, but the roosters have got to go," Cynthia Cronkwright added.
The Cronkwrights have seen at most three roosters in the area at once, but are worried they will multiply.
Despite the nuisance, "I wouldn't recommend taking matters into their own hands," Jones said. "It seems so simple in one way ... I just don't know how to resolve it."
The best way to catch a chicken is to get them into an area where they're confined, like a backyard, Jones said.
Jones caught a rooster once before, 20 years ago, that took him an hour to corner in someone's yard.
If someone in Higgs Park does have a feral chicken that ends up in their backyard, they should confine it to that area, closing all gates so it can't escape, and call Charlotte County Animal Control at 941-833-5690.
