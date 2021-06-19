The estimated crowd of 500 expected to attend Punta Gorda’s new sign code protest never materialized Saturday afternoon.
By 2:30 p.m., just 13 had shown up. Organizer Joshua Pearce blamed social media for blocking his accounts, which advertised the event to start between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
“I was banned on Next Door, Facebook and TikTok,” he said, adding, “but I opened more accounts.” Pearce alerted some of his followers via text messages and phone calls.
Pearce, of Port Charlotte, is the head of a local militia, Berserker Patriots, which meets Saturday mornings at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda.
He said his militia teaches citizens how to defend themselves with martial arts. He compared the group to the Guardian Angels, of which his relative was a member, he said.
Pearce, whose organization is not a nonprofit, blamed “liberals” for a multitude of things, such as “National Rape Day,” and said his militia volunteered to escort women home who felt fearful. (The social media app TikTok told Vice News “National Rape Day” was a hoax that stirred up the platform’s users in April.)
Pearce also runs his Berserker Patriot Store through his website which sells T-shirts and other merchandise such as pro-Trump and anti-Biden flags. The F word appears on the Biden flags and shirts, which were on display by the dozen or so who did show up Saturday at the corner of Retta Esplanade and U.S. 41 northbound.
Pearce emphasized the protest “is a First Amendment rights rally.” It was the second such protest in two days. Friday, about three-dozen people protested the Punta Gorda City Council’s new sign code that prohibits foul language in public.
Before social media allegedly shut him down, Peace had “thousands of people who follow our group nationwide.”
He said his group is “absolutely in favor” of protecting one’s First Amendment rights, and “absolutely not for rioting.”
He condemned those who riot and destroy property.
When asked what he thought of the insurrection on Jan. 6 at the Capitol in Washington, Peace said he was there. He also said what the news reported was “fake” and that none of it happened. “The cop who was killed actually died of a heart attack,” Pearce said.
Andrew Sheets, a former Charlotte County sheriff candidate who runs Charlotte County Copwatch on social media platforms, came to the rally.
Sheets said he violated the city’s sign code ordinance three times and got a warning, followed by a $100 fine for the second offense, and a $200 fine for his third offense.
Saturday, he wore a shirt with the F-word and “Punta Gorda City Council.”
Despite the display of the F-word on T-shirts and banners, by 2:30 p.m. no law enforcement had shown up.
However, some passing vehicles honked in support of the protestors’ messages.
Hillary Caskey, of Port Charlotte, at Friday’s rally cited Cohen v. California, a landmark decision of the U.S. Supreme Court holding that the First Amendment prevented the conviction of Paul Robert Cohen for the crime of disturbing the peace by wearing a jacket displaying “F--- the Draft” in a California courthouse.
She brought up the ruling on her smart phone and Justice John Marshall Harlan’s quote “One man’s vulgarity is another’s lyric.” (Harlan was one of five Supreme Court Justices who ruled in Cohen’s favor.)
Pearce said more rallies are to come.
