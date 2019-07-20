By LIZ HARDAWAY
PORT CHARLOTTE — From May to August, Charlotte County Animal Welfare League takes in 40% more stray cats.
This is due to cat mating season.
The shelter’s stray cat intake increased from 198 cats spanning January to April 2017, to 279 stray cats taken in during May to August 2017, according to Shelter Animals Count, a nonprofit with a national database of sheltered animal statistics. The case is the same for 2018, with the shelter taking in 180 more cats during mating season.
However, this increased inventory comes at a price. As a result, the shelter’s live release rate for cats, or the rate of which animals get adopted out, starts to fall in May. According to 2017 and 2018 data, the live release rate dips below 90% in February, and doesn’t come back across that line until September.
AWL isn’t any different from other local shelters, with Venice’s St. Francis Animal Rescue’s live release falling below 90 percent in May and June 2018 and April and May in 2017, according to Shelter Animals Count data.
The No Kill Advocacy center defined “no kill” shelters as having a live release rate of 90 percent over a decade ago. The group now stresses the importance of only euthanizing animals that are irremediably suffering.
Feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) and Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV) used to be responsible for a large portion of cats euthanized around the nation.
“A lot of people are afraid of the condition,” said Animal Welfare League director Karen Slomba.
Though FIV isn’t curable, the retrovirus has a latent period where it doesn’t affect the animal’s health for a few years.
“They live a pretty normal life,” said Dr. Dan Bowen, a veterinarian for the Animal Medical Clinic of Punta Gorda, with some infected cats dying from other ailments before the disease exerts itself. “But once they get sick (from the virus), that’s the end.”
Slomba decided the first thing she would change about the shelter when she started in August was to stop euthanizing these cats if they’re otherwise healthy.
“Everybody has to euthanize at some point,” Slomba said. “If they’re not ready to die, why not give them a chance to live?”
This has led to increased education and promoted adoptions.
In the seven months preceding the change in policy, the shelter euthanized 80 cats, according to Shelter Animals Count data. Fifty-two of these cat euthanasia cases occurred during cat mating season.
The following seven months, which is the most recent data available, the shelter has dropped their amount of euthanized cats to 32. Though this period is the off-season for cats, 77 cats were euthanized during the previous off-season, from September 2017 to March 2018.
The shelter recently had a deal to help free up some space, adopting out adult cats at $5 and kittens at $10. Slomba said all cats are tested for illnesses and spayed or neutered before being adopted.
“Everybody’s tested,” Slomba said. The shelter’s live release rate was 83 percent in July 2018, but has increased to 96% in June 2019, according to Slomba.
Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com
