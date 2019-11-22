FORT MYERS — Florida Gulf Coast University broke ground on a new building Thursday, and at 116,000 square feet, it will be the biggest building on the Fort Myers campus.
It's called The Water School, and its focus will be the region’s water problems and what’s required to solve them, according to FGCU.
"From pioneering work with ciguatera fish poisoning to the study of bacteria and algae in local waters, the impact of climate change on Florida’s shores to the implementation of educational programs in local middle schools, The Water School’s influence is far reaching," stated an FGCU news release.
The school has a focus on southwest Florida's water situation, which has been a national story. In 2018, blue-green algae and red tide took a toll on tourism and business sectors here.
A difference between the FGCU school and that of other institutions is that much of the research will focus on watershed issues, according to FGCU.
The school will be built where a parking lot currently stands on FGCU's campus.
The Water School was announced March 22 by FGCU, when the school's president Mike Martin said an additional $20 million in funding was still needed from individuals, corporations, foundations and the state of Florida.
That would go to expand the university’s infrastructure, establish scholarships and fellowships and realign new and current graduate and undergraduate programs within the school, Martin said in a March news release from FGCU.
On Thursday at the groundbreaking, Martin said the project is still not fully funded and requires $16 million. The school has amassed $42 million so far.
