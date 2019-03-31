FGCU reacts to national college admission cheating scandal

FORT MYERS — The recent college admission cheating scandal has thrown a harsh spotlight onto higher education.
Accusations involve bribes from wealthy parents — including celebrity actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin — seeking to get their students into elite universities such as UCLA, USC, Stanford, Yale and Georgetown.
From an outsider perspective, it may look like one student here or there doesn’t really impact other students.
But as a student at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers and an intern at the Sun, it impacts me.
Originally, I was not admitted to the university and was put on a wait-list.
Ultimately, I was accepted to FGCU just two days before I graduated from Lemon Bay High School, in 2016.
I got one of the last available spots the university had to offer, and looking back, it was a close one.
For admissions into Fall 2018, 13,098 high school seniors applied to the school, and 8,181 were admitted, roughly 62 percent. Of those admitted, 2,756 enrolled to begin classes that August, which was 34 percent of admitted students.
Is it crazy to wonder, could there have been one student, who may have had lower test scores but a little more money, who got in above me?
At some elite schools, that question has some shady answers.
But how does the admissions process work at FGCU?
Elite vs. Elitist
FGCU President Michael Martin says that the difference between universities across the country is between elite schools and elitist schools.
“I think elite universities, in my judgement, are those who serve their students based on the student’s need at the highest possible level,” Martin said. “To me, that’s being elite. Therefore, I think by that definition, we’re an elite university. No one has to bribe to get in here. But the people who do get in here get an education well above and beyond what they might get at some other places even that are expensive and selective.”
While FGCU does strive to become an elite and competitive university in the state, it does have some “little brother” issues. It’s not really fair to compare FGCU to older schools like University of Florida and Florida State University.
Student perspectives
For a majority of students, this scandal can go over a lot of heads. It’s easy to dismiss this, simply because it’s apparently not happening at FGCU.
“I’m indifferent about the scandal,” said Rickedson Alexandre, a junior at FGCU. “I haven’t looked into it because it’s not affecting my life.”
But there are students that do feel passionately about the issue, even if it hasn’t been reported at their own school.
“It’s kind of annoying, because those kids are born into rich families so they have guaranteed access to an education — financially — so all they need to do is try a little and do well in school and they’re set,” said Gabriela Rivas, a student at FGCU. “So, it’s like damn, just put some effort into it and you’ll get into school anyway.”
Other students say the scandal uncovers unfairness in admissions at some schools.
“I feel like it’s unfair to students who work hard to get into schools like USC,” said Connor Mason, a senior at FGCU. “But they don’t get in because their parents don’t bribe the school.”
FGCU admissions
FGCU has a student body of about 15,000, give or take a couple hundred transfers, which doesn’t even come close to larger, nearby schools like University of South Florida or University of Central Florida.
In its 21 years as a public university, FGCU has grown at a fairly constant level. Being a new university comes with both benefits and drawbacks, but it has been a particularly appealing spot for high schoolers since 2013 March Madness, when FGCU earned the moniker “Dunk City,” according to Marc Laviolette, senior director of undergraduate admissions at FGCU.
Laviolette has been at FGCU since 1998, just one year after the school opened. He’s had eight different jobs at FGCU, but has been in his current role for over 14 years.
When asked about the situation at the University of Southern California in which college admissions requirements were allegedly circumvented through fraudulent athletics categorization, Laviolette doesn’t see something like that happening at FGCU.
“I can see that working at some of the larger, elite institutions, but that would not work here at FGCU,” Laviolette said. “The issues there are coaches in these larger Division I elite schools, they have a lot of control over who gets in.
“They’re basically told, ‘you can admit so many students, and you decide who you want to admit,’ and the admissions office may or may not have final say on who gets in,” he said.
Story stays in spotlight
The scandal has made national headlines and grabbed social media attention, which continues as criminal cases progress in court.
“It’s been interesting to see (the admissions scandal) explode, and you can click on it minute-by-minute and there’s a whole other blast out there,” Martin said. “It comes with the times.”
But just because cases of admission fraud haven’t been publicized doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened in the past. When it comes to higher education, donors are a pivotal part of just about every institution.
In most cases, donors get their name on a building. In other cases, donors may want something more.
“I think (the admissions scandal) has happened before, in one way or another,” Martin said. “I don’t doubt that there’s been cases of this for a long, long time. I happen to have a friend who told me that he was offered $350,000 at what was not a terribly elite college, to get two students in.”
The question remains, how many people got away with bypassing college admissions before it made national news?
Would I be getting my college education if this happened at my school?
Sean C. Porter is an intern with the Sun in Charlotte Harbor and attends FGCU as an undergraduate student in Fort Myers. He can be reached at Sean.Porter@yoursun.com.
