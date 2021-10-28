FGCU's lifelong learning courses return to Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA — After a lull of nearly two years, Florida Gulf Coast University's lifelong-learning Academy program is returning to Punta Gorda.
"The pandemic sent us a serious blow," said director John Guerra, adding that in order to continue offering classes during the shutdown, the Academy had to scramble.
"Within 60 days we researched online platforms, trained instructors, and got online," he said.
The transition to online learning "opened our eyes to something different — we reached snowbirds anywhere in the world; this expanded our reach."
But in-classroom learning has been what the FGCU Academy is all about.
Guerra said its target demographic is "adults 35 to 105" who want to keep their minds active and socially connect to their neighbors and peers.
Beginning in early November, classes will be offered at the Military Heritage Museum and on the Florida SouthWestern State College campus in Punta Gorda, as well as at venues in Collier and Lee counties.
"While we will still offuer or amazing classes online, returning to the classroom has been our goal from day one," said Guerra.
"Learning together in a shared space is a strength of our program and something that makes the FGCU Academy a community of learners," he added.
The non-accredited courses range from the arts and architecture; computer technology; history, law and government; life enrichment; music, opera and songwriting; and science and technology, including a class on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo program.
For those who want only to take online classes, the Academy has a library of classes which can be purchased and viewed at your leisure, as well as live broadcasts this season.
Guerra, whose background is in merchant banking on Wall Street, came to Florida in 2002 and for five years served as a volunteer for FGCU's Academy program before becoming its director.
To date, between lecture and trips, some 12,000 people each year participate in Academy offerings, he said.
A nonprofit organization, the Academy gets no funding from the state, Guerra said. It solely relies on registrants whose modest fees ($25-$60, more for language courses and those with more than one class) cover the Academy's rent and lecturers' fees, among other things.
Guerra will be teaching classes at both the Military Heritage Museum and at FSW where he'll lecture on the newest iPhone and iPad technologies.
"I really want seniors and adults to embrace this technology. They can go to museums in Rome, London," he said, all through the power of the Internet.
He raved about Apple's IOS 15 operating system, and urged all cell phone users to continuously update their software which keeps changing in order to block hackers.
Guerra is a self-avowed fan of technology: "I've always been a lover of technology such as (the early) satellite phones. Anytime a new technology becomes available, I have to have it," he said.
Guerra's technology classes will be held Nov. 3 at FSW and on Nov. 9 at the Military Heritage Museum.
CHANGE YOUR THINKING
Another instructor in Punta Gorda will be Bill Gladwell, who will lead classes entitled "Be Successful at Dating Later in Life" at FSW, and "An Introduction to Self-Hypnosis" at the museum.
A master hypnotist and a trainer in hypnosis and neuro-linguistic programming, Gladwell will discuss the quickest and easiest way to build a connection with someone in his course on dating.
His self-hypnosis class will teach how you can use self-hypnosis as a tool to change your thinking and behaviors such as handling stress effectively.
His classes will undoubtedly embrace teachings in his book, "In the House of Ideas: Master the Art of Communication, Influence and Persuasion."
For his dating class, Gladwell will be using his "decades of experience" in this arena, for in his thirties he started a "meet up" group, "because women kind of scared me," he admitted.
He also worked with men and taught them "not to say stupid things" in order to attract women.
What started out as a small group of "three guys" grew, he said.
"I planned fun things — three to four different events a week," for people to attend. Soon, people were paying him to teach them "how to speak to the opposite, or same, sex."
By the end of the first year, "there were 20,000 people in my group," he related. "Quite a few in my group got married," he said. Eventually he sold his group to a matchmaker and moved on to the next phase of his career, which was becoming an entertainer.
Currently, he is hired by businesses and appears at events where he shares self-hypnosis and communication tips.
To learn more about Gladwell, go to hypnosisforhumans.com/billgladwelllive.
Gladwell learned hypnosis when his was young. In his twenties he worked for a pulmonologist and began his career helping the doctor's patients overcome their fear of wearing a CPAC machine through hypnosis. He also helped them to lose weight and quit smoking.
Skilled in both the art of persuasion and communication, Gladwell took time off from his busy schedule in his native Ohio, to train under motivational speaker Tony Robinson's teachers in California.
Upon returning, Gladwell was ready to continue his evolving career.
Most of what we want to do is controlled by the brain, and whether it is wanting to date or quit smoking, Gladwell teaches his classes how to unleash that power within.
ARRAY OF COURSES
There will be an array courses offered this fall in Punta Gorda, including those taught by Arthur Wenk, Ph.D., who is a 20-year musicologist and has published books on Claude Debussy. He's leading "J.S. Bach and the Mystery of the B Minor Mass" at the Military Heritage Museum.
"The Grandeur of the Hollywood Musical," led by Wenk at FSW and online, will offer a salute to America's musical contributions to cinema.
He is also heading other classes, including "Golden Age of the East and the House of Wisdom," which explores the Dark Ages in western Europe corresponded to a Golden Age in the East, also at the Military Heritage Museum.
Other offerings will be a holiday concert, classes saluting legendary business women of the 20th Century, and one explaining wonders of the universe.
To view the brochure and sign up, go to fgcu.edu/academy or call 239-434-4737.
