An 86-year-old woman is in serious condition after being hit by a sedan in the parking lot of a Punta Gorda retirement community, troopers say.
The driver, an 88-year-old man, was backing out of his parking space at Lakewood Village at 5601 Duncan Road. He hit a tree with one of his sedan’s mirrors, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Then he drove forward and hit the 86-year-old pedestrian. He also hit a parked truck.
The woman is in serious condition, FHP says.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.