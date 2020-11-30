FHP.jpg
An 86-year-old woman is in serious condition after being hit by a sedan in the parking lot of a Punta Gorda retirement community, troopers say.

The driver, an 88-year-old man, was backing out of his parking space at Lakewood Village at 5601 Duncan Road. He hit a tree with one of his sedan’s mirrors, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Then he drove forward and hit the 86-year-old pedestrian. He also hit a parked truck.

The woman is in serious condition, FHP says.


