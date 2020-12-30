A four-vehicle crash that happened in Charlotte County on Dec. 1 resulted in a delayed fatality, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
A 94-year-old Punta Gorda man driving a sedan was traveling southbound on U.S. 41 passing through the intersection of Hancock Avenue. Another sedan was also traveling southbound on the same road also passing through the intersection, FHP said.
Two other sedans traveling northbound on U.S. 41 were approaching the Hancock Avenue intersection at the same time, troopers said.
The 94-year-old man suffered a possible medical episode and drifted out of his lane, which caused a collision with the three other vehicles.
The man was pronounced dead on Monday as a delayed fatality, according to FHP.
Three people who were in the two cars that were traveling northbound suffered minor injuries, troopers said.
