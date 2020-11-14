A 21-year-old Cape Coral woman died after a wrong-way driver crashed into her sedan Friday night on U.S. 41 south of Punta Gorda.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal wreck, which shut down U.S. 41 for hours late Friday and into early Saturday morning.
According to FHP, a 50-year-old Port Charlotte man was driving a pickup northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. 41 near Morningside Drive, which is south of Tuckers Grade. The Port Charlotte man's pickup crashed head-on into the Cape Coral woman's sedan. She died on the scene.
His pickup also then crashed into another vehicle, a pickup driven by a 42-year-old Lehigh Acres woman. She suffered minor injuries. The Port Charlotte man sustained critical injuries and both were taken to local hospitals.
The FHP report states that alcohol is suspected to be involved in the Port Charlotte man's wrong-way driving and that charges are pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.