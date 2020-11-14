Wrong-way crash

A Port Charlotte driver is suspected of causing a wrong-way crash on U.S. 41 that killed a Cape Coral woman on Friday night in southern Charlotte County.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

A 21-year-old Cape Coral woman died after a wrong-way driver crashed into her sedan Friday night on U.S. 41 south of Punta Gorda.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal wreck, which shut down U.S. 41 for hours late Friday and into early Saturday morning.

According to FHP, a 50-year-old Port Charlotte man was driving a pickup northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. 41 near Morningside Drive, which is south of Tuckers Grade. The Port Charlotte man's pickup crashed head-on into the Cape Coral woman's sedan. She died on the scene. 

His pickup also then crashed into another vehicle, a pickup driven by a 42-year-old Lehigh Acres woman. She suffered minor injuries. The Port Charlotte man sustained critical injuries and both were taken to local hospitals. 

The FHP report states that alcohol is suspected to be involved in the Port Charlotte man's wrong-way driving and that charges are pending. 

