Florida Highway Patrol
PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

A bicyclist was left in serious condition on Tuesday night after a hit-and-run in Port Charlotte, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The 66-year-old Port Charlotte man was riding his bicycle north on U.S. 41, approaching Elkcam Boulevard at 7:45 p.m. when an unknown vehicle hit the man from behind and fled the scene.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital, troopers said.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments