CHARLOTTE COUNTY — Watch how much you drink Sunday night.
The Florida Highway Patrol will be conducting roaming DUI enforcement from 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2-4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3 in both Charlotte and Collier counties.
It's Super Bowl Sunday and partying drivers will likely be on the road.
"Driving impaired from alcohol or drugs puts everyone on the roadways in danger," FHP Lt. Greg Bueno in a statement said Saturday. "The Florida Highway Patrol is committed to promoting safety for motorists using the public highways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws which regulate and control motor vehicle traffic."
Florida law considers a driver with a 0.08 or higher blood alcohol content, or BAC, to be impaired. Drivers under the age of 21 with a BAC of 0.02 or higher are also in violation.
A 150-pound person is over the 0.08 legal limit after three drinks, but their driving skills start to be significantly affected after two drinks. Every 40 minutes, your BAC goes down 0.01.
A first conviction of a DUI can result in a fine up to $2,000, 50 hours of community service and up to a year of probation and incarceration, according to StateOfFlorida.com.
Please use a rideshare service if feeling affected by drink or drugs, in any way.
The Florida Highway Patrol can be contacted by dialing *347, or *FHP, to report aggressive driving or if you need roadside assistance.
