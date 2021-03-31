A 30-year-old Port Charlotte man died in a crash on Wednesday morning in Charlotte County.
The man, driving a pickup truck, was driving west on David Boulevard approaching Gillot Boulevard, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
He didn’t stop at the stop sign, and a dump truck that was traveling south on Gillot Boulevard hit the pickup truck head-on at the intersection, troopers said.
The man was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene, according to FHP.
The crash happened at 11:50 a.m.
The driver of the dump truck, a 38-year-old Port Charlotte man, traveled off the road and collided with a wooden utility pole and small trees located on the side of the road, troopers said. He suffered minor injuries.
